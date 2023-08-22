BSE Sensex today

RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


August 22, 2023  19:08
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed flat after a volatile trade on Tuesday as investors booked profits amid concerns over potential rate hikes in the US and persistent foreign fund outflows.

The BSE barometer eked out gains of 3.94 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 65,220.03.

During the day, it climbed 146.82 points or 0.22 per cent to a high of 65,362.91.

The NSE Nifty inched up 2.85 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 19,396.45. 

"Despite the support of positive international markets, Indian equities struggled to maintain their upward momentum due to lingering apprehensions over ongoing global uncertainties," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

Sectors closely tied to the Western economy, such as IT and pharma, faced challenges, while domestic-oriented sectors, alongside mid and small-caps, exhibited resilience and gained traction.  -- PTI
