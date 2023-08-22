RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 for G20 summit
August 22, 2023  22:49
image
US President Joe Biden will travel to India from September 7 to 10 to attend the G-20 Leaders' Summit, the White House said on Tuesday. 

President Biden and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including on the clean energy transition and combatting climate change, mitigating the economic and social impacts of the Ukraine conflict, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. 

Increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, including by addressing global challenges will also be discussed, the official added. 

While in New Delhi, President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US's commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026, Jean-Pierre added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CBI arrests Canada-based businessman for espionage
CBI arrests Canada-based businessman for espionage

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Canada-based businessman in connection with a defence espionage case in which a journalist and a former Navy commander were held in May, officials said on Tuesday.

Chahal's Snub: What Did Dhanashree Mean?
Chahal's Snub: What Did Dhanashree Mean?

'Can being exceptionally reserved and introverted hinder your professional progress?'

2 Brightcom officials barred from holding managerial posts till further order
2 Brightcom officials barred from holding managerial posts till further order

Sebi on Tuesday restrained two Brightcom Group officials, M Suresh Kumar Reddy and Narayan Raju, from holding any managerial position in the company or its subsidiaries until further orders. Reddy is the promoter-cum-chairman and MD of...

'Tortured' by DIG's wife, woman home guard loses legs in suicide bid
'Tortured' by DIG's wife, woman home guard loses legs in suicide bid

The picture of the woman home guard with amputated legs sent shock waves across the state with Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) taking suo motu cognisance of the matter and directing the Director General of Police (DGP) to inquire...

India to become growth engine for the world: Modi
India to become growth engine for the world: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India will become the growth engine for the world in the coming years, and the ease of doing business has improved with "mission-mode" reforms being undertaken by his government. Speaking at...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances