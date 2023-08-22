Actor Prakash Raj booked for 'mocking' Chandrayaan





"A complaint has been filed against actor Prakash Raj for his post on the Chandrayaan-3 mission," police said.





"Hindu organisations leaders filed a complaint against the actor in Banahatti police station of Bagalkote district and have demanded action," they added.





The veteran actor on Sunday took to microblogging site X, sharing a caricature of a man in a shirt and lungi pouring tea. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "First view just arrived from Chandrayaan .. #VikramLander #justasking.'Prakash Raj has been facing heavy backlash since then with people saying that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is linked to the country's pride.





Faced with social media outrage Prakash Raj clarified on X that his comments were only intended as a joke. "Hate sees only Hate...I was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times celebrating our kerala Chaiwala-which Chaiwala did the Trolls see? if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you..GROW UP #justasking" he posted.

Actor Prakash Raj has been booked in a police station of Karnataka's Bagalkot district over a social media post, in which he allegedly mocked India's ambitious third lunar mission -- Chandrayaan-3, police said on Tuesday.