RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
5 execute robbery of Rs 1 cr at Pune house after consulting with fortune teller, held
August 22, 2023  00:45
image
Five persons allegedly sought the help of a fortune-teller for an auspicious time and carried out a dacoity of more than Rs 1 crore in Baramati in Pune district, a police official said on Monday. 

The five robbers struck at the house of one Sagar Gophane when he was out of town, gagged his wife and decamped with Rs 95 lakh cash and Rs 11 lakh in jewellery, he said. 

"Our probe zeroed in on Sachin Jagdhane, Rayba Chavan, Ravindra Bhosale, Duryodhan alias Dipak Jadhav and Nitin More. They told us they consulted a fortune teller to get an auspicious time to execute the robbery," he said. 

"We arrested fortune teller Ramchandra Chava for his role in the crime. We have recovered Rs 76 lakh. Further probe is underway," the Pune rural police official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim
Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim

The victim's son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation.

LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs
LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see a debate on the Manipur violence, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it during their addresses on the no-confidence motion.

MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary
MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary

The accused, Amit Sahu alias Pappu, was arrested along with two others by the Nagpur police from the Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur in the adjoining state.

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha

In a landmark overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and...

Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes
Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes

India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday. The factory output growth measured in...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances