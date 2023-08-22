1-day judicial custody for Delhi babu, wife in minor rape case





His wife Seema Rani, who is accused of giving the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy, was also sent to judicial custody for a day.





Both were produced separately before the duty metropolitan magistrate, Katyayini Sharma Kandwal.





Khakha had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021.





She was staying at the residence of the accused, a family friend, after her father passed away on October 1, 2020, the police had said.





The couple was arrested on Monday after the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate at a hospital.





A case has been registered under provisions of the POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), the police said.





IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) have also been invoked in the case, the police said.

