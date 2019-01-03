LIVE! Kerala govt has committed 'daylight rape' of Hindus: Union minister's shocker

Write a comment

January 03, 2019

09:20 Kerala govt has committed 'daylight rape' of Hindus: Union minister's shocker: Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde said the Kerala government has totally failed to handle the Sabarimala temple row and has committed 'daylight rape' on the Hindu people.

"The Supreme Court has given the direction. I totally agree with that, but at the same time since law and order is a state subject, the state government should know how it has to be dealt with," said Hegde.

"The Kerala government had completely failed to manage it diplomatically without hurting the faith of the masses. It is a daylight rape on Hindu people," he said.

His statement comes in the backdrop of two Kerala women, Bindu and Kanakadurga, in their 40s, entering the temple premises for offering prayers during early morning hours on Wednesday. They were accompanied by the police personnel.

Later in the day, clashes broke out between BJP Mahila Morcha workers and the police after they tried to enter the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. They were protesting against the visit of these two women.

Despite the Apex Court's ruling, a string of protests took place at Sabarimala temple and its surrounding areas in the state, wherein several women attempted to visit the shrine but were stopped by Lord Ayyappa devotees.

-- ANI

08:52 Case filed against Anupam Kher over "The Accidental Prime Minister": A complaint has been lodged at a court in Bihar against actor Anupam Kher and others associated with the film "The Accidental Prime Minister", alleging that several public figures have been lampooned in the movie. Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed the petition before the chief judicial magistrate's court here and it has been listed for hearing on January 8 before Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (West) Gaurab Kamal.

Besides Kher, who has essayed the role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the movie, others named in the complaint include actor Akshaye Khanna who plays noted journalist Sanjay Baru - a media adviser to the ex-PM on whose book the movie is said to have been based.

Actors and actresses who have played the roles of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi - then a national general secretary - and Priyanka Vadra have also been named in the petition alongside the movie's producer and director.

Ojha has alleged that he felt "hurt" upon viewing the promos of the movie, set for release on January 11, on TV channels and YouTube. He also claimed that the film projects the country and a host of its political leaders, ranging from RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and BSP chief Mayawati to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his deputy Lal Krishna Advani, in a very poor light.

The petition was filed under IPC sections 295, 153, 153A, 293, 504 and 120B relating to promoting enmity between different groups, sale of obscene objects, insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal conspiracy.

-- PTI

08:27 Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee joins BJP: Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee joined the BJP on Wednesday. The 70-year-old actor joined the party in the presence of senior leaders including BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is also in-charge for West Bengal.

The actress had fought the 2004 Lok Sabha elections on the Congress ticket from Kolkata north-east seat, but lost.

-- PTI

08:14 Shutdown in Kerala over Sabarimala temple; activist dies in violence: A shutdown has begun in Kerala. Security has been beefed up after intelligence report of violence.

An activist of Sabarimala Karma Samiti who was injured during stone pelting succumbed to his injuries in the early hours on Thursday, said police.

Reporting on the death, the police said Chandran Unnithan, 55, died in stone pelting. The officials added that two people have been arrested in connection with the death.

The violence broke out in response to two women entering the shrine early Wednesday.

08:01 Don't know who's using it: Trump's dig at Modi over Afghan library: Expressing dissatisfaction over New Delhi's decades-old role in the Afghanistan peace process, US President Donald Trump said he wants the regional countries, including India, Russia and Pakistan to fight the Taliban in the war-torn country. In his first Cabinet meeting of the year, the US President also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for funding a library in Afghanistan, wondering who would use it in that country. "Why is not Russia there (in Afghanistan, fighting the Taliban)? Why isn't India there? Why isn't Pakistan there? Why are we (US) there? We are 6,000 miles away. But I don't mind. We want to help our people. We want to help other nations," Trump told reporters in response to a question during the Cabinet meeting. The US President cited India's efforts towards peace and development in Afghanistan but alleged that the countries were not doing enough in the war-ravaged country and that they were taking advantage of the United States. Asserting that the Afghan war costs billions of dollars to the US, Trump said, "I want people to treat us fairly". He noted that heads of countries have told him that they are involved in the peace process by "just sending some 100 or 200 soldiers". The US president referred to his friendly terms with Prime Minister Modi, but appeared critical of a library funded by India in Afghanistan. "I could give you an example where I get along very well with India and Prime Minister Modi. But he is constantly telling me, he built a library in Afghanistan. Library! That's like five hours of what we spend (in Afghanistan)," Trump told his cabinet colleagues. "And he (Modi) tells me. He is very smart. We are supposed to say, oh thank you for the library. Don't know who's using it (the library) in Afghanistan. But it's one of those things. I don't like being taken advantage of," he said. Trump drew a comparison between the expenses being borne by the US and other countries in the Afghan peace efforts.

"What other countries have done for the last long period of time is given us some soldiers and then talk about it like it's the end of the world. And we are subsidizing their military is by billions and billions and billions of dollars, many, many, many times, what those soldiers cost that country," the US President said. Responding to a question, he said he wants India to be involved in Afghanistan.

Asked if India's role in Afghanistan was going to be security related, Trump said: "We are going to be doing something that is right. We are talking to the Taliban. We are talking to a lot of different people."

"But here's the thing, because you mentioned India. India is there. Russia is there. Russia used to be Soviet Union. Afghanistan made it Russia, because they went bankrupt fighting in Afghanistan. Russia. So you tend to look at other countries. Pakistan is there. They should be fighting. But Russia should be fighting," he said.

-- PTI