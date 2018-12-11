LIVE! Rajasthan: Vasundhara leads, BJP trails

Write a comment

December 11, 2018

08:47 Rajasthan: Vasundhara leads, BJP trails : Alright, so Vasundhara Raje is now leading over Manvendra Singh in Jhalrapatan. She is likely to retain her seat, but as the exit polls predict, lose the state to Congress. Of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan, the Congress is leading in 25, the BJP in 17.





According to the Election Commission, counting is underway for 199 seats out of 200 assembly constituencies, election for which were held on December 7.





"The counting began at the centres amid tight security arrangements," a spokesperson of the election department said. As many as 35 centres have been set up in the state. Except Jaipur and Jodhpur where there are two counting centres and each district has one centre.





Polling took place in 15,687 polling centres across the 199 constituencies on December 7 and the state recorded a turnout of 74.21 per cent, a tally just short of the 75.23 per cent registered in the previous assembly election.





The BJP and Congress are the main political parties in the state. Both the parties have claimed that they will emerge victorious in the elections. -- PTI

08:38 What will the 73% voter turnout in Telangana predict?: Counting of the votes began on Tuesday for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly amid tight security. Maiden polls for the assembly were held on December 7 with a voter turnout of 73.20 per cent. The previous polls were held in the united Andhra Pradesh. Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.





The assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year, but the House was dissolved on September 6 as per a recommendation by the state Cabinet. A clear picture about trends is expected by afternoon.





The fate of 1,821 candidates from various political parties will be decided on Tuesday. Rajat Kumar Chief Electoral Officer on Monday said necessary arrangements have been made for the counting.





"Counting will be done after the completion of the full postal ballot count. Counting will be done in the respective constituencies. With the approval of the ECI, the Chief Electoral Officer, will submit the list of winning candidates party-wise to the Governor," Rajat Kumar had said.





08:23 On a swing and prayer: Congress workers perform 'hawan' outside Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. Swing votes can make all the difference to the Congress party fortunes.

08:21 Vasundhara trails: In Jhalrapatan, which is Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia's seat, Congress' Manvendra Singh, who is BJP veteran Jaswant Singh's son, is leading. But these are just postal ballots which are being counted, and are no indication at all of where the results will head.

08:14 MP: Counting of postal ballots at 51 centres begins: Counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh Assembly's 230 seats began at 8 am Tuesday. As many as 2,907 candidates were in fray for the November 28 assembly polls as Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan of BJP is attempting a fourth term in office, while challenger Congress expects to return to power after a 15-year gap. Exit polls predicted a close race between the BJP and the Congress, though leaders from both parties have routinely claimed their respective victories.





Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told reporters that counting began with the postal ballots at 51 centres across the state.

08:11 5-state polls: Counting of votes begin: And the counting of votes for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana begin.





Image: Visuals from the Congress Office in Hyderabad. Counting of votes for the state assembly elections has just begun.

07:58 What the exit polls said : Exit polls have predicted a tight finish between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and a win for the opposition party in Rajasthan. They also predicted that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti in Telangana will retain power. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are all ruled by the BJP presently.





While Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat gave 108-128 seats to the BJP and 95-115 to the Congress in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh, India Today-Axis said the saffron party could win 102-120 seats as against 104-122 for the Congress.





However, the Times Now-CNX exit poll predicted a majority for the BJP in MP with 126 seats and gave the Congress a tally of 89 seats.On the other hand, ABP News exit poll said the Congress is likely to get a majority by bagging 126 seats. The BJP, it added, would get 94 seats. In the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly, exit polls broadcast by Republic-C Voter predicted 35-43 seats for the BJP and 40-50 for the Congress while the News Nation forecast a close race with 38-42 seats for the BJP and 40-44 for the Congress.





Times Now-CNX, however, gave a simple majority to the BJP in Chhattisgarh, saying it may win 46 seats while the opposition Congress may bag 35 seats. ABP News said the BJP may get up to 52 seats against 35 of the Congress.





However, India Today-Axis predicted the Congress is set to end Chief Minister Raman Singh's 15-year old reign by winning anywhere between 55-65 seats. The BJP, it said, may be reduced to 21-31 seats.

07:41 Counting in 5 states to begin soon; PM Modi's popularity to be tested: Counting of votes will begin soon in what is being viewed as a prestige battle for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Counting will begin at 8 am for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Exit polls have mostly forecast a tight race between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Chhattisgarh, while many of them have given a clear majority to the Congress in Rajasthan.

For Telangana, exit polls have been divided between the TRS and the Congress-led opposition alliance. If these forecasts hold true, the Congress which has been losing state after state since the 2014 elections of the 22 states that went to polls after 2014, Congress has won, on its own, only two, Punjab in 2017 and Puducherry in 2016 will get a booster shot in the run-up to the 2019 elections.