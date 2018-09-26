LIVE! Aadhaar Constitutionally valid, but pvt cos can't seek details: SC

Write a comment

September 26, 2018

11:23 Aadhaar Constitutionally valid, but pvt cos can't seek details: SC: The Supreme Court Wednesday declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as Constitutionally valid. The apex court's five-judge Constitution bench said Aadhaar means unique and it is better to be unique than being best. The first of the three judgements was pronounced by Justice A K Sikri. Justice Sikri pronounced the judgement for himself, Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar.





However, Section 57 of Aadhaar Act which enables corporate bodies to seek authentication is unconstitutional, says the Supreme Court. This means private entities like cellphone companies, mutual fund companies, private schools, private hospitals, cannot ask for Aadhaar validation.

11:18 Aadhaar Constitutionally valid: SC : The Supreme Court has declared that Aadhaar is Constitutionally valid. Justice AK Sikri has authored the judgement on behalf of him, CJI Dipak Misra and Justice Khanwilkar. Justice Chandrachud and Justice A Bhushan have written their individual opinions.





Excerpts of the court observations.





Supreme Court Justice Sikri while reading out verdict on constitutional validity of Aadhaar said there is a fundamental difference between Aadhaar card and identity. Once the bio-metric information is stored, it remains in the system. Justice Sikri said it is secure and there is no possibility of obtaining a duplicate card. He said Aadhaar gives identitity to the poor.







-- It is better to be unique than being best; Aadhaar means Unique.



-- Attack on Aadhaar by petitioners is based on violation of rights, will lead to a surveillance State.



-- SC says there has been minimal demographic and biometric data collected by UIDAI for Aadhaar enrollment.



-- Unique identification proof also empowers and gives identity to marginalised sections of society, says SC.





10:55 No need for SC/ST quota in promotions: Supreme Court : A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has said there is no need for a SC/ST quota in promotions to government employees. The bench also said there is no need for a seven-judge bench to reconsider the court's 2006 judgment which had placed conditions for granting quota benefits in job promotions to SC/ST employees.





A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra pronounced the verdict. The bench, also comprising Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman, SK Kaul and Indu Malhotra, had reserved its verdict on August 30 after hearing various stakeholders, including the Centre, on the matter.





A five-judge Constitution Bench, in its 2006 verdict in the M Nagraj case, had said the states are bound to provide quantifiable data on the backwardness of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the facts about their inadequate representation in government jobs and the overall administrative efficiency, before providing quota in promotions to members of these communities.





The court today said that the 2006 verdict in the Nagraj case putting conditions for granting quota in job promotions for SC/STs need not be referred to 7 judges. The court also turns down the Centre's plea that overall population of SC/ST be considered for granting quota for them. It said states need not collect quantifiable data on backwardness of SC/ST for giving quota in job promotion to SC/ST employees.





The court did not comment on two other conditions given in 2006 verdict which dealt with adequacy of representation of SC/ST in promotion. MOre details awaited.



10:31 Sensex, Nifty turn choppy ahead of US Fed policy outcome: The benchmark Sensex turned choppy after surging over 200 points in early trade Wednesday, ahead of US Federal Reserve's policy outcome due later in the day amid mixed global cues. Investors were cautious ahead of the expiry of September derivative contracts Thursday.





The BSE 30-share barometer slipped in the negative terrain after advancing 200.76 points. It was trading 39.75 points lower at 36,612. The gauge had gained 347.04 points in the previous session. The NSE Nifty fell to 11,068.





FMCG, oil and gas and IT stocks led the decline in the market. While, metal and pharma shares led the gainers' pack.





On Sensex, Wipro, ITC, HUL, ONGC, Kotak Bank, Maruti and Tata Motors were among the top losers, falling up to 2 per cent. On the other hand, Yes Bank emerged top gainer by rising 2.34 per cent after the board on Tuesday sought at least a three-month extension for MD and CEO, Rana Kapoor, from RBI beyond January 31, 2019.





Other gainers include Tata Steel, M&M, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and HDFC, rising up to 1.73 per cent. Brokers said investor sentiment turned choppy on selling by foreign institutional investors ahead of the September month derivatives expiry Thursday. Investors were also awaited policy cues from the US Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to raise interest rates, they added. -- PTI

10:04 Badminton stars Saina, Kashyap to tie the knot in December: If a report in the Times of India is true then Saina Nehwal, and Parupalli Kashyap, India's badminton stars, will be tying the knot in December.

The Times of India report states that the marriage will take place on December 16. It is planned to be a private affair with only about 100 people attending. The bigger festivities will unfold later that week with a grand reception slated for December 21.

09:59 Police have arrested 24 bandh supporters from Bagdogra and Naxalbari areas. BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal today, in protest against the death of two students in a clash with police in North Dinajpur's Islampur Police have arrested 24 bandh supporters from Bagdogra and Naxalbari areas. BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal today, in protest against the death of two students in a clash with police in North Dinajpur's Islampur

09:51 Should court proceedings be live-streamed? SC ruling today: The Supreme Court is to pronounce on Wednesday the verdict on a clutch of petitions seeking live streaming and video recording of court proceedings across the country.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had reserved its verdict on August 24, saying it wanted to implement the concept of "open court" to decongest the courtrooms.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, had said that live streaming could be introduced as a pilot project in the Chief Justice of India's court on matters of constitutional importance and had submitted suggestions on the guidelines for live streaming of court proceedings.

"We don't perceive any difficulty in live streaming. Let us first start with it and see how it goes. We are just on a pilot project. We are not ruling out anything and will improve with time. We cannot have everything together," the bench had observed.

The bench was hearing petitions including those filed by senior advocate Indira Jaising, law student Snehil Tripathi and NGO 'Centre For Accountability and Systemic Change' on the issue.

09:41 Rahul Gandhi wishes Manmohan Singh on his birthday: Congress president Rahul Gandhi wished former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Wednesday and appreciated his selfless service to the cause of nation building. He was born in Gag, now in Pakistan, on September 26, 1932.

"Manmohan Singh ji's birthday is an opportunity for us to appreciate and remember his many years of selfless service and dedication to the cause of nation building. I wish him a very happy birthday and good health and happiness always," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Singh is an economist who became a politician and was the country's prime minister from 2004 to 2014.

He has served in various positions, including as RBI chairman and finance minister.

-- PTI

09:11 I wasn't in-charge when Rafale agreement was reached: Macron: French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the Rafale deal was a "government-to-government" discussion and he was not in power when the multi-billion dollar agreement for 36 fighter jets was signed between India and France.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, Macron was asked if the Indian government had at any point told France or Dassault - the French aerospace major - that they had to accept Reliance as the Indian partner for the Rafale deal.

India had inked an inter-governmental agreement with France in September last year for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore, nearly one-and-a-half years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the proposal during a visit to Paris. The delivery of the jets is scheduled to begin from September, 2019.

"I will be very clear. It was a government-to-government discussion and I just want to refer to what Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi very clearly said a few days ago," Macron, who became French President in May last year, told reporters Tuesday without elaborating.

"I don't have any other comment. I was not in charge at that time and I know that we have very clear rules," he said in his first comment on the issue.



08:35 Judiciarys primary duty to save secular spirit of Constitution: Manmohan Singh: The armed forces are a splendid embodiment of the country's "secular project" and it is vitally important that they remain "uncontaminated" from any sectarian appeal, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said.

The senior Congress leader also said the judiciary should not lose sight of its primary duty to protect the secular spirit of the Constitution as the task has become much more demanding with political disputes and electoral battles turning out to be increasingly over-laced with religious overtones and prejudices.

"The judiciary needs to arrive at its own enlightened view of its custodianship of the Constitution-irrespective of the irresponsible and selfish politicians who have no qualms in injecting communal virus in our body politic," he said while delivering the second A B Bardhan memorial lecture on Tuesday.

Talking about the importance of the Election Commission in India's democratic framework, Singh said it must ensure that religion, religious sentiments and prejudices do not get worked into election discourse.

"As the custodian of the integrity of the electoral process, it is incumbent upon the Election Commission to see to it that religion and religious sentiments and prejudices do not get worked into the election discourse," he said.

"The Commission must be thinking of rolling back the easy acceptance of over-manipulation of religious imagery," the senior Congress leader said.

-- PTI

07:56 Aadhaar verdict @10.30 am: SC to decide on validity: The Supreme Court will pronounce its crucial verdict at 10.30 am today on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme and its enabling 2016 law. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had on May 10 reserved the verdict on the matter after a marathon hearing that went on for 38 days, spanning four-and--a-half months.

As many as 31 petitions, including one by former high court judge K S Puttaswamy, have been filed in the matter.

When the judgment was reserved by the court, Attorney General K K Venugopal had told the bench, which also comprised Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, that this matter had become the "second longest" one in terms of days of hearing after the historic Kesavananda Bharati case of 1973.

A key argument against the Aadhaar scheme is that it isviolative of the nine-judge bench verdict that had held that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right under the Constitution.

The Centre, the Unique Identificaiton Authority of India, the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat and the RBI had argued in favour of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits And Services) Act, 2016 and were represented by the Attorney General, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Jayant Bhushan and lawyer Zoheb Hossain.

During the arguments, the Centre had strongly defended its decision to seed Aadhaar numbers with mobile phones, telling the top court that it could have been hauled up for contempt if the verification of mobile users was not undertaken by it.

However, the court had said that the government had misinterpreted its order and used it as a "tool" to make Aadhaar mandatory for mobile users.

00:24 Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison: United States television icon Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison by a judge on Tuesday and branded a 'sexually violent predator' for assaulting a woman at his Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago.

Convicted five months ago of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, a former university basketball administrator, Cosby showed no reaction when Judge Steven O'Neill handed down the sentence in a court in Norristown, Pennsylvania. -- Agencies

Convicted five months ago of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, a former university basketball administrator, Cosby showed no reaction when Judge Steven O'Neill handed down the sentence in a court in Norristown, Pennsylvania.