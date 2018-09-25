LIVE! Sensex finally in the green after bleeding five days

Write a comment

September 25, 2018

12:29 Sensex finally in the green after bleeding five days : The BSE Sensex was trading higher by 107 points in late morning deals Tuesday on bouts of bargain hunting and value buying in recently hammered stocks in healthcare, consumer durables, IT, teck, auto, banks, metal and FMCG sectors, amid higher Asian cues. Rising crude and global trade tensions weighed on market sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve's meeting. Telecom, utilities, realty, oil and gas and power witnessed selling.





The 30-share index was trading at 36,412 at 12:30 pm. The broader Nifty50 index trading nearly reclaimed the 11,000-level, up 25 points.





Major gainers were Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank, rising up to 3.16 per cent. Losers include PowerGrid, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and Kotak Bank, falling up to 1.86 per cent.





12:24 Storm clouds over Pakistan: Five weeks into a five-year term, but this past week could prove to be the most consequential of them all. Three big things and all spelling some kind of danger for the PTI. It's not been a good week for Imran Khan. Read the report Five weeks into a five-year term, but this past week could prove to be the most consequential of them all. Three big things and all spelling some kind of danger for the PTI. It's not been a good week for Imran Khan. Read the report here.

12:19 India tops talent migration into Singapore : In a report published earlier in September by LinkedIn Talent Solutions, titled "Emerging Jobs: Singapore", the talent that moved from India feature prominently in 4 of the top 5 fastest growing jobs in the country.Singapore is a densely populated city-island of about 600 square kilometres or roughly two-and-half times smaller than the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with a population of about 5.6 million.





Out of that, 3.5 million are citizens and about half a million are permanent residents. Singapore is grappling with declining birth-rates amongst citizens and their inability to replace themselves.





As a result, it requires foreign workers in areas where it is lacking to continue to sustain its economic development as well as maintain its attractiveness to investors, its vibrancy and position as a global financial and innovation hub.



Ong Ye Kung, Singapore's Education Minister said in a Bloomberg interview published last week that Singapore, with an ageing population and a shortage of high-tech workers, finds it necessary to bring in foreign talent in areas like software programming and artificial intelligence, while the country re-balances its education system to meet future demands. -- PTI





Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his maiden visit to Singapore in 2015 where he had a vegetarian dinner with his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong and his wife at an Indian restaurant in Little India.

12:11 Telangana Prisons dept to offer counselling to rapists: The Telangana Prisons department, known for its many social initiatives, has hit upon the idea of segregating rapists lodged in jails across the state and providing special counselling to reform them.





Noting that very heinous cases of rape were reported of late, Director General (Prisons and Correctional Services) V K Singh said it shows the perversion of the person particularly child rapists.





11:12 SC leaves decision on criminal netas to Parliament : The Supreme Court hearing a batch of petitions, seeking disqualification of lawmakers even before their conviction in criminal cases, leaves the decision to Parliament to form a law.





The court said it is not in their purview to do so and asks legislature to consider framing a law to ensure decriminalisation of politics. The court said informed choice is a cornerstone of democracy and terms criminalisation of politics of the largest democracy as unsettling.





The five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra includes Justice RF Nariman, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indu Malhotra is hearing the petition. The bench had on August 28 reserved the verdict on the plea filed by Public Interest Foundation in 2011.





The SC says that citizens have the right to be informed about the antecedents of their candidates and directs that each candidate shall declare his/her criminal antecedents to the Election Commission in bold letters before contesting an election. The apex court said political parties shall be obligated to put all information about their candidates on their websites.

The SC also directs wider publicity, through print and electronic media, antecedents of candidates affiliated to political parties.





The court said corruption has becomes a national economic terror, but candidates cannot be disqualified before the framing of charges. The court said that voters must be aware of the candidates' criminal antecedents before they cast their vote.





The court had earlier dubbed criminalisation of politics as a "rot", and said it may consider directing the Election Commission to ask political parties to get their members disclose criminal cases against them so that electors know how many "alleged crooks" are there in such parties.

10:47 'Hindutva forces have a grudge against Nehru since 1952 poll': In the first elections, Hindutva forces got only 6% of the votes and won only 10 seats. It was a great defeat for them. They have held that grouse against Nehru since then. Professor Aditya Mukherjee at the Centre for Historical Studies, School of Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, tells Rediff.com's Syed Firdaus Ashraf, explaining why the Sangh Parivar has historically been opposed to Nehru and his ideals. Read the interview In the first elections, Hindutva forces got only 6% of the votes and won only 10 seats. It was a great defeat for them. They have held that grouse against Nehru since then.at the Centre for Historical Studies, School of Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, tellsexplaining why the Sangh Parivar has historically been opposed to Nehru and his ideals. Read the interview here.

10:42 SC constitutes 3-member committee for jail reforms : The Supreme Court constitutes a three-member committee to look into the aspect of jail reforms across the country and suggest measures to deal with them. The SC says the committee will be chaired by the former apex court judge Justice (Retd) Amitava Roy.

10:38 Sushma's day@UN: Five bilateral meetings and a G4 meet : At the UN General Debate which begins Tuesday, India's External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has bilateral meetings planned with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Eshaiqer Al-Jafari, Moldova's Foreign Minister Tudor Ulianovschi, Cyprus Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, Fijian Foreign Minister J V Bainimarama and Estonia's Foreign Minister Sven Kikser.





She will also participate in the G4 meeting with her counterparts from Brazil, Germany and Japan.





Yesterday, Sushma Swaraj held bilateral meetings with her key foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the high-level session of the General Assembly and discussed several issues including trade, investment and capacity building.





Swaraj met Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Aurelia Frick, Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, Foreign Minister of Ecuador Jose Valencia, Foreign Minister of Australia Marise Payne and Foreign Minister of Mongolia Damdin Tsogtbaatar. -- PTI





File pic.

10:01 Sensex falls over 100 points on foreign fund outflow, rising oil prices: Benchmark indices turned volatile after opening higher Tuesday on foreign fund outflows, surging global crude oil prices, weak rupee and negative global cues.





The 30-share index fell 124.63 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 36,180.39, after touching a high of 36,454.03 at the outset. The gauge has lost 1,785.62 points in the previous five sessions.





Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell by 33.40 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 10,934. Sectoral indices led by realty, FMCG, banking, power, consumer durables and auto stocks were in the negative terrain, with losses up to 0.87 per cent.





The big losers were Bharti Airtel, M&M, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, SBI and TCS, losing up to 3.43 per cent. In contrast, Yes Bank, ONGC, Asian Paint, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Coal India and RIL gained up to 1.90 per cent and capped the fall. -- PTI

09:59 Jaitley to meet PSU banks' chiefs today, review financial performance: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to hold a meeting with public sector banks today. Officials from the Debt Recovery Tribunal, Bank Board Bureau, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Rural Development and Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to also take part in the meeting. Discussions on the review of recovery, bank performance and reforms, financial inclusion, digitalisation, housing loans, MSME lending and new initiatives are expected.





The meeting is also expected to discuss a host of issues, including progress made with regard to reduction in non-performing assets, PTI reported.





The meeting will take place against the backdrop of the "alternative mechanism" (AM) to merge three public sector banks -- Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank -- with a view to creating a global-size lender which will be stronger and sustainable.





Besides, the finance minister would discuss credit growth and the bad loan situation, sources said, adding that various recovery measures by banks and legislative steps taken by the government to expedite recovery were also part of the agenda.





Banks had stepped up efforts as far as recovery of bad loans was concerned, the sources added. Lenders have made cash recovery of Rs 36,551 crore in the first quarter of 2018-19. This is 49 per cent higher than the same quarter of the previous year. During 2017-18, banks had recovered Rs 74,562 crore.





According to sources, the meeting will review the annual financial performance of public sector banks, credit offtake in the economy, priority sector lending ,and progress made under various social sector schemes, including Atal Pension Yojana (APY) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY).





The cumulative loss of public sector banks crossed Rs 87,357 crore in 2017-18, with scam-tainted Punjab National Bank topping the chart with a hit of nearly Rs 12,283 crore, followed by IDBI Bank. Of the 21 state-owned banks, only two, Indian Bank and Vijaya Bank, reported profits in 2017-18.

09:46 Mandela's inclusive values needed more than ever: Swaraj@UN: The values of forgiveness, compassion and inclusivity embraced by late South African President Nelson Mandela are even more relevant today in the world which is "beset with conflicts, terror and hateful ideologies, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said at the United Nations.





Recalling India's strong bond with "Madiba", as Mandela was fondly addressed by people across the world, Swaraj said Indians consider him to be one of their own.





"We are proud to call him a Bharat Ratna, jewel of India," she said. "Nelson Mandela's life is an inspiration for all. He showed fearlessness and courage in the face of discrimination and adversity," Swaraj said at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit held Monday, a day before the start of the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly.





Swaraj underscored that the values of forgiveness, compassion and inclusiveness of society, espoused by Mandela, are needed now more than ever in the current turbulent times around the world.





The focus of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit is on Global Peace in honour of Mandela's birth centenary. Swaraj said the world today is "beset with conflicts, terror and hateful ideologies that are transcending borders and impacting our lives."





She emphasised that no one should be allowed to support terror or its perpetration. "Our collective survival as a global familty requires that the wisdom of pioneering leaders such as Mandela should remain as our moral compass," she said.





09:37 Fuel prices continue to surge in India : Fuel prices in many parts of the country have hit new heights on Tuesday morning, providing no respite to consumers.





In New Delhi, the petrol price has surged yet again and is retailed at Rs 82.86 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 74.12 per litre.Meanwhile, a litre of petrol has touched Rs 90.22 in Mumbai, while diesel is being capped at Rs 78.69 per litre.





On Monday, the petrol price in Mumbai surpassed the Rs 90-run mark as it was being retailed at Rs 90.22 per litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 78.69 per litre.A litre of petrol and diesel was sold at Rs.82.72 and Rs.74.02, respectively in the national capital yesterday. -- ANI

09:35 Rupee falls 33 paise to 72.96 against US dollar: Continuing its slide, the rupee weakened by 33 paise to 72.96 against the US dollar Tuesday, hurt by increased demand for the American currency from importers as global crude oil prices hit four-year high.





The international benchmark Brent crude breached the USD 81 a barrel mark by surging over 3 per cent to trade at USD 81.28 a barrel.





Traders said besides sustained demand of the US currency from importers and dollar's strength against some currencies overseas ahead of US Federal Reserve's meet, a lower opening in the domestic equity markets too weighed on the domestic unit.





09:24 Meet Trishna Shakya, Nepal's living goddess : Nepal's living goddess, Trishna Shakya, made her first public appearance after being anointed in September last year. She made a public appearance on Monday on the occasion of Indrajatra - the traditional festival observed to worship Devraj Indra, the God of rains and good harvest.





Shakya was brought out of her residence, "Kumari Ghar", located in Basantapur Durbar Square area, a World UNESCO Heritage Site.





A large crowd had gathered from the early hours of Monday when she was brought out of the palace in a chariot and taken around the ancient city. Along with the living Goddess Kumari, Lord Ganesh and Bhairab were also taken around the city.Various cultural shows, including the dance of Lakhe and other deities, were also staged in the premises of the ancient palace of Nepal.





The eight-day long festival of Indrajatra is observed with great fervor in Kathmandu valley along with Dhulikhel and Dolakha.The annual festival of Indrajatra begins from Bhadra Shukla Chaturdashi of the Nepali month of Bhadra.





09:10 Congress scrapped Rafale deal as Vadra's firm wasn't made middleman: BJP: The Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that the Congress party scrapped the Rafale deal with France as United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra's company was not accepted as a 'middleman'.

Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that in order to take revenge for the same, the Congress is working hard to jeopardise the deal finalised by the National Democratic Alliance government.

"The Congress intended to make arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and Robert Vadra's company as a middleman in the Rafale deal. But when this did not happen, they scrapped the deal and now they are trying to take revenge for the same by jeopardising the deal finalised by the NDA," the BJP leader said.

Shekhawat further alleged that the Congress is politicising the Rafale deal and is taking help of foreign forces to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power.

08:34 SC verdict likely today on pleas seeking disqualification of lawmakers on framing of charges: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict today on a batch of pleas raising a question whether lawmakers facing criminal trial can be disqualified from contesting elections at the stage of framing of charges against them. Presently, lawmakers are barred under the Representation of Peoples Act from contesting elections only after their conviction in a criminal case.

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, had reserved its verdict on August 28 and is slated to pronounce the verdict today.

The bench, also comprising Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, had earlier indicated that voters have a right to know the antecedents of candidates and the Election Commission could be asked to direct political parties to ensure that persons, facing criminal charges, do not contest on their tickets using their poll symbols.

The Centre has contended that the judiciary should not venture into the legislative arena by creating a pre-condition which would adversely affect the right of the candidates to participate in polls as there was already the RP Act which deals with the issue of disqualification.

The apex court had observed earlier that persons facing criminal charges would be free to contest, but they cannot do so on a party ticket under its election symbol.

-- PTI

07:56 I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi: Trump tells Swaraj: "I love India, give my regards to my friend PM (Narendra) Modi," US President Donald Trump told External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as they exchanged pleasantries during a high-level event on counter-narcotics on the sidelines of the UNGA on Monday.

As Trump left the podium at the conclusion of the event hosted by him at the United Nations, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warmly hugged Swaraj and introduced her to the president.

When Swaraj told the US president that she has brought greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump responded: "I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi, Indian diplomatic sources said.

Swaraj attended the Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem chaired by Trump as the high-level week of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly began.

-- PTI