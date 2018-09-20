LIVE! Jet passengers suffer nasal bleeds as crew forgets to maintain cabin pressure

Write a comment

September 20, 2018

10:06 Korean leaders to undertake joint excursion to Mt Paektu : North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday undertook a joint excursion to Mount Paektu, a volcanic mountain located on China-North Korea border.





The two leaders left Pyongyang's Sunan International Airport after 7 am for Samjiyon airport, the location of the mountain, Yonhap News Agency reported.





President Moon and Kim are set to drive up to the Mount Paektu's peak if weather conditions are favourable, officials said. The two Korean leaders are also slated to reach Chonji, the mountain's well-known crater.





President Moon and Kim are scheduled to return to Pyongyang later in the day, following which the former will return to South Korea.





Earlier on Wednesday, North and South Korea signed a joint military agreement and a joint statement to heighten peace and denuclearisation talks.





09:39 Jet passengers suffer nasal bleeds as crew forgets to maintain cabin pressure: Several passengers on a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur Thursday suffered nasal and ear bleeding due to cabin pressure problem, a senior official said. The Boeing 737 aircraft returned to Mumbai.





During the climb, the crew forgot to select the switch to maintain cabin pressure due to which cabin pressure could not be maintained. As a result, oxygen masks got deployed, an official at aviation regulator DGCA said.





Citing initial information, the official said few passengers have nose bleeds. "Out of 166 passengers on board, 30 passengers are affected... some have nose bleeds, few have ear bleeds and some are complaining of headache," he added.





The official said all the affected passengers are being attended to by the doctors at the airport. Response from a Jet Airways spokesperson was awaited. -- PTI

09:33 Sharif family reaches Lahore after court reprieve: Deposed Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law were brought to their home turf, Lahore, in a special plane after their release from prison in Islamabad on Wednesday evening, hours after the Islamabad high court suspended their sentences in a major corruption case that jeopardised their political career. A large number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party supporters, including women workers, gathered outside the Haj Terminal to welcome them. Subsequently, the Sharif family was escorted to their Jati Umra residence located in the outskirts of Lahore. While they were being escorted, the party supporters showered Sharif's car with rose petals and chanted slogans "dekho dekho kon aya, sher aya, sher aya (see who has come, a lion has come)". Some of the supporters also kissed his car saying, "You are innocent, we love you." A large number of PML-N workers were also present at Jati Umra to greet the the former prime minister, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar. The road leading to Jati Umra was lit up as workers queued up there to receive their leaders. "I have come here soon after I heard the release of my leader (Sharif) from the Adiala jail. I am very happy to have him among us," Hasan Ali, a PML-N worker, said. He said no corruption charge has been proved against his leader and he was put behind the bar to give Imran Khan an "open field" to form the government. The PML-N workers distributed sweets and also offered thanks giving prayer at Jati Umra. "We will continue celebrating the release of our leader for coming days," PML-N leader Imran Nazir said. PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif said the court's decision has vindicated his elder brother.

"Today truth prevailed and my brother has been vindicated," he added. -- PTI

Photograph: Kind courtesy @pmln_org/Twitter

09:02 BJP leaders brief Shah about political situation in Goa: A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who had gone to Goa to take stock of the political situation there, briefed party president Amit Shah on Wednesday, sources said, adding it is unlikely that party will immediately change the chief minister of the state. In view of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's indisposition, a delegation of BJP leaders, led by organisational secretary Ram Lal, met Shah at his residence in New Delhi and discussed at length the current situation in the state. Sources said there is no threat to the BJP-led government in the state and the alliance is intact. It is unlikely the party will change the leadership immediately. Parrikar, 62, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi for treatment. The BJP has 14 legislators in the 40-member Goa assembly, while the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party have three each.

The BJP is also supported by three Independent MLAs. After meeting the allies in Goa, Ram Lal had said the alliance partners have stated that they will agree to any political decision taken by the BJP. The Congress has 16 MLAs while the Nationalist Congress Party has one legislator. -- PTI

08:49 Modi govt has forgotten Ram, become advocate of Muslim women: Togadia: Alleging that the Narendra Modi government has forgotten Lord Ram, former Vishwa Hindu Parishad president Pravin Togadia said that his supporters will march from Lucknow to Ayodhya on October 21 to awaken the Centre from its slumber. Togadia, who now heads an organisation called Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad, said the Centre has reneged on its promises. "Our expectation was that that a Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya through an act of Parliament, that education will be made affordable and crores of our youth will get jobs. Petrol will become cheaper and farmers will be exempted from repaying their debts," Togadia told reporters here on way to Haldwani to attend a programme of his outfit. Accusing the Modi government of belying all the expectations, he said it "has forgotten Lord Ram and become the advocate of Muslim women" on the issue of triple talaq. He said the Parishad will take out a march from Lucknow to Ayodhya on October 21 to awaken the Centre from its sleep. -- PTI



08:28 Trump takes credit for quelling tensions with North Korea: United States President Donald Trump said America has made a lot of progress with respect to North Korea after he came to power and the two countries no longer seem to be going to a war as looked like before. "Prior to becoming President, it looked like we were going to war with North Korea, and now we have a lot of progress. We've gotten our prisoners back. We're getting our remains back. They continue to come in. A lot of tremendous things," he told reporters at the White House. "But, very importantly, no missile testing, no nuclear testing. Now they want to go and put a bid in for the Olympics. No, we have a lot of very good things going," Trump said responding to a question on his relationship with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. When asked about reports that Kim Jong Un wants reciprocal measures, Trump said he will see what the North Korean leader is looking at. "But in the meantime, we're talking. It's very calm. He's calm; I'm calm. So we'll see what happens," he said. Trump said he got a very good news from North and South Korea as their leaders met once again. "We had very good news from North Korea, South Korea. They met, and we had some great responses. I got a tremendous letter from Kim Jong Un. As you know, it was delivered three days ago. We're making tremendous progress with respect to North Korea," he said. -- PTI