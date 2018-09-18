LIVE! Can't even think straight, says wife of worker who died in sewer

Write a comment

September 18, 2018

10:35 Fuel prices hike again, petrol threatens to touch Rs 90 mark in Mumbai : Fuel prices yet again witnessed a fresh hike on Tuesday morning, with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 82.16 and Rs 73.87 per litre respectively in the national capital.





The surge in fuel prices has affected people in Mumbai the most, with petrol retailing at Rs 89.54 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.42 per litre.





10:32 Delhi cop whose son thrashed woman suspended : The Delhi Police on Monday suspended the father of Rohit Tomar, who was seen thrashing a woman and threatening her in a video that went viral recently.Tomar's father, who was posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector has been placed under suspension for his son's despicable act.





Soon after a video of the brutality went viral, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh took notice of the incident and instructed the Delhi Police to take steps immediately and nab the culprit.The police registered a FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 323 (causing voluntarily hurt) of the IPC against the accused.





10:22 Can't even think straight, says wife of worker who died in sewer: The wife of the 27-year-old sanitation worker who died after allegedly falling in a sewer says she can't even think straight after she heard of her husband's death.





Speaking to ANI, Rani said, "I reached the site where my husband was working and people present there told me he had fallen inside the sewer pit.





"Don't know anything about receiving financial help. I can't even think straight right now."





Anil slipped while climbing down into the sewer pit in Dwarka's Dabri area in Delhi and the rope around his waist broke, following which he fell in the 20-feet deep sewer.





He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The incident occurred on September 14.





Delhi Minister RP Gautam, said, "It's a really sad incident. Manual scavenging is totally banned. There are clear directions against entering septic tanks. We'll give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family."





People from all walks of life extended helping hand to the family with over Rs 18 lakh already received by the crowdfunding platform Ketto, after an initiative by NGO Uday Foundation, whose founder Rahul Verma had shared a photo of Anil's son weeping over his body. Anil was the only earning member of the family.





Ketto had set a target of Rs 24 lakh and within few hours after the news was shared on various social media platforms, over Rs 10 lakh was already collected with over 100 people donating their bit to help the family.

09:51 INS Tarini crew get Tenzing Norgay award: All the 6 crew members of INSV Tarini which circumnavigated the globe has been awarded the Tenzing Norgay Award. The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award is the highest national recognition for outstanding achievements in the field of adventure on land, sea & air. File pic. All the 6 crew members of INSV Tarini which circumnavigated the globe has been awarded the Tenzing Norgay Award. The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award is the highest national recognition for outstanding achievements in the field of adventure on land, sea & air. File pic.

09:45 Kolkata's Bagree Market fire brought under control after two days: The massive fire at Bagree Market in Burrabazar area in the business hub of Kolkata has been brought under control after two days, a senior officer of the fire department said Tuesday. At the moment the process of "cooling was on at the Bagree Market and 15 fire tenders have been pressed into service for it, Director General of West Bengal Fire & Emergency Services Jag Mohan said.





"The fire has been brought under control. Our officers kept on fighting the blaze and they fought throughout the night. We are continuing our fight as the cooling process is on," Jag Mohan said.





There was immense heat inside the building and it made things very difficult for fire fighters to continue, he said. No one was injured in the fire, he added.





Another fire department officer said cracks were found on the walls of the building and precautionary measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident.





"Shopkeepers and a few residents of adjacent buildings have been evacuated. A few cracks were seen on the walls of the Bagree Market building. We are not taking any chances," the officer said.





The massive fire broke out at Bagree Market around 2.30 am on Sunday, gutting at least 1,000 business establishments inside the G+5 building and causing huge losses to traders ahead of Durga Puja.





09:32 Dropouts, uneducated Gujarat MLAs earn more than graduates: NGO: Gujarat MLAs who are either unlettered or have school-level education are earning more than legislators who are graduates or possess higher degrees, according to an NGO's report published on Monday. The report, prepared and published by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), an NGO which works for electoral reforms, also suggested that the average annual income of 161 of the total 182 MLAs of Gujarat is Rs 18.80 lakh. The report on annual income, profession and educational qualifications of MLAs was prepared by the ADR and its affiliate 'Gujarat Election Watch' after scanning the poll affidavits filed by all the 182 legislators ahead of the assembly polls last year. Of the 182 MLAs, details about annual income of 21, including independent MLA Jignesh Mevani, were not available as these lawmakers have not mentioned anything about it in their respective poll affidavits, said an ADR release. A detailed analysis of the affidavits of the remaining 161 MLAs has revalued that their average annual income is Rs 18.80 lakh, the release said. While BJP MLA from Vadhwan, Dhanjibhai Patel, leads the pack with an annual income of Rs 3.90 crore, woman BJP MLA from Vadodara, Seemaben Mohile, remains at the bottom of the chart with a meagre annual income of Rs 69,340. Of these 161 MLAs, 33 have mentioned 'business' as their profession, while 56 legislators said they are 'farmers'. Remaining have shown various other professions such as real estate and social work. While the average annual income of 63 'graduate' MLAs came to Rs 14.37 lakh, the same for 85 MLAs, whose 'educational qualification' ranges between 5th and 12th standard, stood at Rs 19.83 lakh, the release said. Interestingly, the average annual income of four "illiterate" MLAs came to Rs 74.17 lakh, much higher than the earnings of those who are literates, it added. -- PTI

09:09 3 GFP MLAs, independents show support to BJP in Goa: Three Goa Forward Party MLAs and as many independent legislators have showed their support for the Bharatiya Janata Party as the saffron party looks for stability for its government in the coastal state. GFP chief Vijai Sardesai, two other MLAs from the party as well as three independents showed their unity when they arrived as a group on Sunday to meet the BJP's central observers. Sardesai, the state's agriculture minister, is considered a confidante of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Sardesai, earlier in the day, had emphasised that the GFP was with Parrikar, adding that "we are not talking to anyone, neither is anybody talking to us". He was replying to a query on whether the GFP was in talks with the Congress which has staked claim to form an alternate government in the state. The GFP's Sardesai, Vinod Palyekar and Jayesh Salgaoncar and Independents Rohan Khaunte, Govind Gawade and Prasad Gaonkar arrived together Sunday. The three central observers of the Bharatiya Janata Party -- Ram Lal, B L Santhosh and Vinay Puranik -- left for Delhi on Monday after holding several rounds of talks in the coastal state with partymen and alliance partners. "We are together with the GFP with a clear intention to provide good governance and better administration to Goans. We are united to support the BJP and not to harm it in any way," Independent MLA and State Civil Supplies Minister Govind Gawade told reporters here Monday. He added that the group wanted a permanent solution to the political situation arising from Parrikar's health-related absence from the state. Parrikar, 62, has been admitted to the AIIMS for follow-up treatment reportedly for a pancreatic ailment. -- PTI

09:07 Sachin @ Lalbaugcha Raja: Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja. Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja.

08:47 Swaraj 'reprimands' Sidhu for hugging Pak army chief: Union Min: Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and urged her to help initiate dialogue with Pakistan on the opening up of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor. Union minister and Akali leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, however, claimed that Swaraj "reprimanded" Sidhu for "messing up" the issue of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor dialogue and accused him of "misusing" the political clearance granted to him in visiting Pakistan recently to attend Imran Khan's swearing-in as prime minister there. "External Affairs Minister (Swaraj) reprimands Navjot Sidhu for messing up Kartarpur Sahib corridor dialogue and misusing political clearance granted for private visit by hugging military Chief responsible for killing our soldiers," Badal said. Sources said Sidhu met Swaraj along with another senior Congress leader and a former Rajya Sabha MP to discuss the issue with her. Sidhu had courted controversy by hugging Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and claimed that he did so as Bajwa told him that the Pakistan government was working out opening of the Kartarpur corrdidor for Sikh pilgrims from Indian state of Punjab. -- PTI

08:46 IMF estimates 'real' depreciation of Indian rupees as 6 to 7 per cent: Compared to December 2017, the real effective depreciation of Indian rupees is between six and seven percent, says an International Monetary Fund estimate. Broadly since the beginning of the year, Indian rupee "has lost about 11 percent of its value in nominal terms vis a vis the US dollar", said IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice, responding to a question on the fall of the Indian currency in the last few months. He, however, said the currencies of many of India's trading partners, including those in the emerging markets, too have depreciated against the dollar. "As a result, so far this year the real effective depreciation of the Indian rupees compared to December 2017 is, by our estimates, between six and seven percent," Rice said. Observing that India is a relatively closed economy, he said the contribution of the net exports to growth in the April to June quarter was again stronger than expected and the real depreciation of the rupee can be expected to reinforce this trend. "On the other hand, the depreciation will obviously raise the prices of imported goods such as oil and petroleum products, potentially putting an upward pressure on inflation," he said. The Reserve Bank of India has taken the rising oil import prices into the account when it raised the policy rates in its last two meetings, he noted. Referring to a recent report of the IMF on India, Rice said the Indian economy is recovering strongly from the two transitory disruptions in recent years - the Goods and Services Tax or GST and demonetisation process. "Growth has been gradually accelerating in recent quarters, with strength in both consumption and investment, which have helped the economy," he said. Noting that the first quarter growth figures were somewhat stronger than the IMF had anticipated, Rice said the world body will be reviewing its forecast for India, taking account of it and the recent global developments. Rice said the IMF continues to assess the impact of demonetisation on an ongoing basis. As with most things, there have been pluses and there have been minuses of demonetisation, he said. -- PTI

08:20 US announces sharp cut in refugee intake for 2019: The Trump administration has decided to take only 30,000 refugees next year in the country, slashing the intake from 45,000 in 2018. "The United States anticipates up to 310,000 refugees and asylum seekers in Fiscal 2019. We propose resettling up to 30,000 refugees under the new ceiling," the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State department. The US also anticipate processing applications of "more than 280,000 asylum seekers," he said. They will join over 800,000 asylum seekers who are already inside the US and are awaiting adjudication of their claims, he said, asserting that these figures testify to America's "longstanding record of the most generous nation in the world when it comes to protection-based immigration and assistance." Wary that the decision to cap refugees intake may face criticism, Pompeo said the ceiling on the refugees number should not be viewed in isolation from other expansive humanitarian programs. "Some will characterise the refugee ceiling as the sole barometer of America's commitment to vulnerable people around the world. This would be wrong," he said. "Other countries, when noting their humanitarian protection efforts, highlight their assistance to both refugees and asylees. The United States should do the same," he said. This year's refugee ceiling reflects the substantial increase in the number of individuals seeking asylum in US, leading to a massive backlog of outstanding asylum cases and greater public expense. -- PTI