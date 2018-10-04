LIVE! With focus on S-400 missile system deal, Putin in India today

Write a comment

October 04, 2018

08:34 With focus on S-400 missile system deal, Putin in India today: Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in New Delhi today on a two-day visit during which India and Russia are likely to sign a deal to procure S-400 air defence systems and deliberate on key regional and global issues, including United States sanctions on import of Iranian crude oil. Putin, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will hold the 19th India-Russia annual bilateral summit during which the two leaders are expected to review bilateral defence cooperation in the wake of the US sanctions against Russian defence majors. The focus during the visit will be on the S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems agreement with a top Kremlin aide saying Tuesday that Russian President Putin will oversee the signing of the "USD 5 billion deal". "The key feature of this visit will be the signing of the agreement to deliver S-400 air defence systems," Putin's top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov was quoted in media reports as saying in Moscow. "The value of the contract will be more than USD 5 billion," he said. The purchase will violate sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act instituted by the US Congress on arms purchases from Russia, but American lawmakers have allowed the possibility of a presidential waiver. There have been indications by New Delhi that it will go ahead with the deal notwithstanding the US sanctions. "India has maintained its sovereignty as regards to its relationship with countries. We shall maintain it in all earnestness," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told PTI recently when asked whether the US sanctions will hit India's defence ties with Russia. India wants to procure the long-range missile systems to tighten its air defence mechanism, particularly along the nearly 4,000-km-long Sino-India border. S-400 is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system.

China was the first foreign buyer to seal a government-to-government deal with Russia in 2014 to procure the lethal missile system and Moscow has already started delivery of an undisclosed number of the S-400 missile systems to Beijing. The S-400 is an upgraded version of the S-300 systems.

The missile system, manufactured by Almaz-Antey, has been in service in Russia since 2007. Russia has been one of India's key suppliers of arms and ammunition. Sources had earlier said Modi and Putin would also deliberate on impact of US sanctions on import of crude oil from Iran.-- PTI

08:18 Trump taps Indian American to head nuclear energy division: Days after signing a new legislation to speed up the development of advanced reactors, President Donald Trump has roped in a top Indian American nuclear expert for a key administrative position in the department of energy. Trump has announced his intent to nominate Rita Baranwal to be an assistant secretary of energy (nuclear energy) at the department of energy. Baranwal currently serves as the Director of the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear initiative. As Assistant Secretary of Energy, if confirmed by the Senate, Baranwal will be heading the powerful Office of Nuclear Energy.

She would also be responsible for the department's nuclear technology research and the development and management of the department's nuclear technology infrastructure. Previously, she served as Director of Technology Development & Application at Westinghouse and was a manager in Materials Technology at Bechtel Bettis, where she led research and development in nuclear fuel materials for US naval reactors. Baranwal earned her BA in Materials Science and Engineering from MIT and PhD from the University of Michigan. She serves on advisory boards for MIT's Materials Research Laboratory and UC Berkeley's Nuclear Engineering Department. Last week, Trump had signed into law the Nuclear Energy Innovation Capabilities Act which will speed up the development of advanced reactors in the United States. The law eliminates some of the financial and technological barriers standing in the way of nuclear innovation. In a recent presentation, Baranwal said that US nuclear industry is equipped to lead the world in deployment of innovative nuclear technologies to supply urgently needed abundant clean energy both domestically and globally. "The unconventional and energetic spirit that created the commercial nuclear energy industry will again transform our country. New, smaller and more efficient reactors are being developed to combat climate change and meet the energy demand," Baranwal said in a blogpost last week. -- PTI