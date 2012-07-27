LIVE! 2 students injured after stones pelted at school bus in Shopian

Write a comment

May 02, 2018

13:39 2 students injured after stones pelted at school bus in Shopian : Two students of a private school were injured today when their school bus was attacked by stone-pelters in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.





A group of miscreants pelted stones on the bus of Rainbow High School at Zavoora in Shopian, resulting in the head injury to a class 2 student, a police official said. He said the injured student has been rushed to SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar.





Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on the school bus.





12:56 India and Japan increase military spending, 'driven by China tension' : India moves into world's top five spenders while Japan boosts its military outlay for sixth straight year, as report cites strains with neighbours. Read the report India moves into world's top five spenders while Japan boosts its military outlay for sixth straight year, as report cites strains with neighbours. Read the report here.

12:50 Chronology of events in the J Dey case : The chronology of events in the J Dey case in which a Mumbai court today convicted gangster Chhota Rajan and acquitted former journalist Jigna Vora and another accused.



June 11, 2011: Journalist Jyotirmoy Dey (56) shot dead near Hiranandani Gardens in suburban Powai. A case of murder filed at the Powai police station and the probe transferred to the Crime Branch.





June 27, 2011: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests seven people, including the shooter, Satish Kaliya, and others Abhijit Shinde, Arun Dake, Sachin Gaikwad, Anil Waghmode, Nilesh Shendge and Mangesh Agawane. Based on their questioning, the police arrests three more accused - Vinod Asrani, Deepak Sisodia and Paulson Joseph.





July 7, 2011: Provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) invoked against the accused.





November 25, 2011: Journalist Jigna Vora arrested on charges of instigating gangster Chhota Rajan to plan the killing.





December 3, 2011: The Crime Branch files charge sheet in the case. Two persons - Chhota Rajan and Nayansingh Bisht - shown as wanted accused.





February 21, 2012: A supplementary charge sheet filed against Vora.





July 27, 2012: Vora gets bail.





April 10, 2015: Asrani dies in jail after prolonged illness. June 8, 2015: The court frames charges against 11 accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), along with relevant provisions of the MCOCA and the Arms Act.





October 25, 2015: Rajan arrested at Bali in Indonesia and deported to India. Later, lodged at Tihar Jail in Delhi.





January 5, 2016: The case transferred to the CBI.





November 7, 2016: Dey's wife Shubha Sharma deposes before the court, tells he was tensed since a week before the killing.





August 31, 2017: The special MCOCA court frames charges against Rajan.





February 22, 2018: The prosecution completes its final arguments.





April 2, 2018: The court records Rajan's final statement under section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Rajan produced before the court from Tihar jail via video conference link.





12:46 Anushka Sharma responds to Amitabh Bachchan's birthday wishes.



@AnushkaSharma Thank you so much Sir, for remembering my birthday and sending your kind wishes! (Responding to your sms as I tweet this)



This is what Bachchan tweeted, "@SrBachchan

@AnushkaSharma .. Anushka .. this is Amitabh Bachchan @Srbachchan .. wished you on May 1st via sms .. no response .. checked they said you changed number .. sent greetings again .. love and wishes .. you looked radiant at the IPL game last night."



12:03 Court convicts Chhota Rajan, acquits Jigna Vora in J Dey murder case : A special court in Mumbai has convicted gangster Chhota Rajan for the murder of veteran journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. The court also acquitted former journalist Jigna Vora and Joseph Paulsen in the case.



The verdict comes almost seven years after Dey was shot dead in the city.



Rajendra S Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan, is currently lodged in Tihar Central Jail in New Delhi, and was the prime accused in the case.



11:20 Angry SC steps in after official on demolition drive is killed in HP: The Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognizance of the murder of an assistant town planner who was shot dead for carrying out a Supreme Court mandated drive to demolish illegal structures in 13 hotels in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.



A Public Works Department employee was also injured after a hotel owner allegedly opened fire at them yesterday.





The SC rapped the state govt for not providing adequate security to the woman official. The court also observed that it is very serious issue as the accused had allegedly killed the woman official in broad daylight and the police could not arrest him. The court said the the accused committeed contempt of court and the matter was serious. "People violated court orders. What was the police doing?" the court asked. The matter will be heard tomorrow.



Shailbala was killed on the spot and Gulab Singh severely injured when the owner of Narayani guest house, Vijay Kumar, opened fire on the demolition team, police said.



The Supreme Court had on April 17 directed the state government to demolish unauthorised structures in 13 hotels in Kasauli and Dharampur areas of Solan, and four teams were constituted for this purpose.



The deceased was heading one team and hotel owners allegedly attempted to intimidate it to stop the demolition drive, officials said.



An altercation ensued and Kumar fired three rounds at the officials, killing Shailbala on the spot and injuring Singh, who is undergoing treatment at PGI, Chandigarh, where his condition was stated to be critical, they said.



The accused fled from the scene soon after and a manhunt was launched to nab him, officials said.





Image: Shailbala (in blue dupatta), who was carrying out the SC mandated demolition drive was killed in broad daylight. The accused is absconding.

10:43 Tripura CM visits storm-affected areas of state: The only time Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is in the news for the right reasons.



Deb visited storm-affected areas of Chanmari in the outskirts of capital Agartala yesterday, where hundreds of houses have been badly damaged.



On Monday, the storm had lashed several parts of the state. The CM took note of the damage and interacted with the victims on their problems. Deb promised all support to the affected families including financial aid, food, water and medical facilities.



All affected people were given cash aid of Rs 5000 and people whose houses were completely damaged due to the storm will be given Rs 95,000 each. -- ANI





Image: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (extreme right in white) meeting storm-affected people in the state.

10:31 Auctioning 'Rustom' costume for good cause: Akshay Kumar: Actor Akshay Kumar says he and wife Twinkle Khanna are unfazed by the backlash they are receiving over the auction of the costume he wore as an Indian naval officer in "Rustom".





Akshay last week announced that the costume of his 2016 film would be auctioned for charity and the proceeds would fund animal rescue and welfare.





Taking offence to his description of the costume as the "original naval uniform", Twitteratti pointed out to that his outfit was just a film costume and not the real naval uniform, that the couple claimed in their auction post. Twinkle, particularly, faced severe criticism after a senior Army officer wrote to her on Facebook saying she would get a "bloody nose", if she auctions the costume in the name of a uniform.





The actor-turned-author wrote she would initiate a legal action against the man. At an event last evening, when Akshay was asked about the trolling that his wife was being subjected to, the actor said they were auctioning the costume for a "good cause". And if anyone has a problem, they cannot do anything about it, he said.





"I, of course, support my wife in this (matter). We both have done this with a lot of genuineness. We are doing it for a good cause. The costume that I wore in the film is going (to be sold) for a good cause. So, I don't think we did anything bad. I can't help if someone feels bad about it," Akshay said.





The actor was speaking at the launch of New India Conclave 2018, where he along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honoured rural social activists. -- PTI





Image: Akshay Kumar as naval officer Rustom Pavri in the film 2016 film, Rustom.

10:12 Intense heat wave sweeps India : Intense heat wave conditions prevailed in various parts of Rajasthan including Ajmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Kota divisions.





MeT officials said, Jaisalmer was the hottest place in the state with 46.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu with 46.4 and Bikaner with 46.2 degrees Celsius.





Thunderstorms with very light rain also occurred at isolated places in Jaipur, Bikaner, Kota and Ajmer divisions in the last 24 hours.





According to the MeT department, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of West Rajasthan and Vidarbha during the next five days and at one or two pockets over northern parts of middle-interior Maharashtra and Marathwada.





People were seen taking ice creams and cold-drinks in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to beat the heat as temperature rose across the nation.





In Punjab's Ludhiana, people covered their heads and faces to shield themselves from heat as mercury rises across nation.





"Temperatures to rise above 40 degrees Celsius in coming days. It's likely to go down on May 2 and 3, some places will receive light showers," India Meteorological Department said. PTI





10:02 K'taka day 2: Modi addresses BJP's Kisan Morcha workers : Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his second day in Karnataka by interacting via video conference with BJPs Kisan Morcha workers. Highlighting his governments efforts towards farmers welfare, PM Modi said 1 crore farmers have been provided Soil Health Card in Karnataka. He claimed that due to the apathy of the Siddaramaiah government, farmers in Karnataka could not benefit from the Centres 'Fasal Bima Yojna' scheme. On Monday, Modi had officially kickstarted the BJPs election campaign in Karnataka addressing three rallies in which he targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in equal measure. Highlights from the video conference:





- Due to the apathy of the Karnataka government, farmers in the state have not got the benefit of the 'Fasal Bima Yojna'.



- A sensitive government, which works for the development of farmers, is needed in Karnataka.



- Farmer's leader in Yeddyurappaji will work with renewed vigour in our efforts to double farmer's income.



- Four lakh hectare of land in Karnataka has already been brought under micro-irrigation.



- We have increased Minimum Support Price (MSP) for notified crops to at least 1.5 times that of the production cost.



- One crore farmers have been provided Soil Health Card in Karnataka.



09:37 Couple thrashed for hugging in Kolkata metro, incident sparks protests: A couple was allegedly thrashed by a group of people at the Dumdum metro station in Kolkata for public display of affection.



The incident, reported in a section of the media with purported pictures of the assault, sparked protests outside the metro station on Tuesday.



According to the media reports, a man hugging his female friend raised eyebrows in a train compartment on Monday night.



A few people objected to it, following which an argument ensued between the two sides.



The mob then allegedly heckled the couple, pushed them out of the train and beat them up, the reports said.



Condemning the incident, citizens, carrying placards, gathered outside the Dumdum metro station this morning, demanding a suo motu case by the Railway Police Force (RPF) against the assaulters.



Indrani Banerjee, the spokesperson of the Metro Rail, said appropriate action would be taken in the matter if the victims came forward with a complaint.



The Metro Rail did not support moral policing of any kind, she added.



"We have asked the station master, the RPF personnel on duty (about the incident), but none of them could confirm what happened. There is also no official complaint by any passenger. We are eager to conduct an inquiry if we get a lead," Banerjee said.



Photographs of the alleged assault have gone viral on the social media, sparking an outrage by authors, artists and the common people.



'Is my city dying...I am tormented beyond words by yesterday's incident in the metro rail...I apologise on behalf of the children of my city,' music composer Debojyoti Mishra wrote on Facebook.



The post was accompanied by a sketch of a couple in an embrace.



Author Taslima Nasreen also expressed her indignation over the incident.



'A young couple embraced in Kolkata metro. It made a bunch of frustrated old losers angry. They beat them up. Scenes of hatred are allowed. Scenes of love are considered obscene,' she wrote on Twitter. -- PTI

09:13 Federal front: Akhilesh to meet KCR in Hyderabad today: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav will meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad today as part of the latter's plans to forge a non-Congress, non-Bharatiya Janata Party alternative at the national level.



Rao had recently met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam patriarch M Karunanidhi and the party working president M K Stalin.



On April 29 Rao had held discussions with Stalin at Chennai on a wide range of issues, including more autonomy to states.



He had said his ongoing effort was not aimed at some kind of a 'third front'. It was not a mere alignment of political parties but 'that of the people' of the country, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti supremo had said at a joint press conference with Stalin.



Rao parried a question on whether he was projecting Mamata Banerjee, whom he had recently met, as the prime ministerial candidate in the 2019 elections.



The efforts were aimed at the country's betterment,better economy and better opportunities for the youth, he had said.



Rao had recently met Banerjee and Deve Gowda as part of his move to form an alternative.



09:04 Four minors held in girl's molestation case in Bihar's Jehanabad: Four minors were apprehended in Jehanabad on Tuesday in connection with the alleged molestation of a girl, after a video of the incident went viral on the social media last week, police said.



With this, the total number of persons held in the case went up to eight, they added.



The four minors were apprehended a day after four other residents of Bharthua village, including a minor, were held in connection with the case, Jehanabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Kumar said, adding that the village was located within the Kako police station limits.



The incident came to light last Saturday when the video clip, shot by one of the alleged perpetrators, went viral on the social media, he added.



A Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by the Inspector General of Police of Patna Zone, Naiyar Hasnain Khan, nabbed four persons, including a minor, from Bharthua on Monday with the help of clues obtained from the video clip, in which the accused are seen trying to outrage the modesty of the girl.



A case was registered under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act in this regard.



The victim was produced before a court this afternoon, where her statement was recorded by a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC, the SP said. -- PTI

