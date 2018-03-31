LIVE! UP: BJP leader files defamation against Rahul for remarks on Modi

Write a comment

March 31, 2018

09:58 UP: BJP leader files defamation against Rahul for remarks on Modi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shalabh Mani Tripathi has filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress party's national conclave in New Delhi recently. The BJP spokesperson filed the complaint at the Deoria district fast track court under IPC sections 499 and 500 (defamation). Tripathi's counsel said April 5 has been fixed as the date of hearing of the case. When contacted, Tripathi said, "During the Congress party national conclave in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi tried to draw similarities between PM Modi, Nirav Modi (tainted diamond businessman) and Lalit Modi (former IPL commissioner)." "He also said the name Modi had become synonymous to corruption. This remark has hurt the sentiments of BJP party workers and countrymen and for this reason I have filed a defamation case against him in Deoria court today," he said. Reacting to the development, the Congress party said it would keep raising voice against government's policies and its "failure" to check corruption. "It is our duty to raise issues related to the people of the country and we will continue to do so," said Congress district general secretary Anwar Hussain. "We are ready to face court cases and even jail for country." During three-day Congress national conclave in Delhi on March 16,17 and 18, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and compared him with Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, both accused of fleeing the country after massive fraud. -- PTI

09:33 Will not contest 2019 LS polls: Deve Gowda: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday said he will not be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Janata Dal Secular president also indicated that his grandson Prajwal Revanna may contest in his place from Hassan, if public decides and no other senior leaders of the party was willing to take it up. "I have decided not to contest for parliament (election), I have asked all leaders from our district if they would like to contest for parliament. They will be given first preference," Gowda told reporters in Hassan. Pointing out that several party leaders have expressed their unwillingness, he said "What should I do, I have completed 85 years (age)." "My honest opinion is that I want to send Prajwal Revanna to parliament, but people will decide." "Prajwal is educated and has the capability, but some times he easily gets upset, it is common..," he added. Prajwal, son of Gowda's elder son and senior JD-S leader H D Revanna, who was until recently involved in party activities as a worker in Hassan district, the family's home turf, was in November appointed state general secretary. The appointment was then seen as a push to the political aspirations of Prajwal, who has been openly demanding a party ticket for the May 12 assembly elections. -- PTI

09:25 Sitharaman to visit Russia on Apr 3: Defence Minister Niramala Sitharaman will be travelling to Russia next week to attend the seventh Moscow Conference on International Security. This will be her first visit to Russia in her capacity as the defence minister.

During her three-day tour, between April 3 and 5, she will participate in the VII Moscow Conference on International Security, according to a statement from Indian Embassy in Moscow. Sitharaman will also meet her Russian counterpart Army General Sergei Shoigu, and other senior leaders, it said. "The visit is in keeping with the tradition of high level exchanges between India and Russia. It will provide an opportunity to reinforce the traditional warm and friendly relations that exists between the two countries with particular reference to military technical cooperation," the statement said. -- PTI

09:19 Up to govt to withdraw my security cover: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq: Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said it was up to the government to withdraw his security cover as he had never asked for it. "I reiterate that the government is free to withdraw the police personnel as and when it wants as I have never asked for it," the Mirwaiz said addressing Friday congregation at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. Apparently referring to Centre's written response to a question in Parliament, Mirwaiz said the issue of police cover provided to him is being raked up and "exploited" by the government. "Drums are being beaten about the expenditure incurred on the cover. What is obvious is the pettiness of such people that they can play politics even on such an issue," he said. The Mirwaiz said after the killing of his father, Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq by militants in 1990, police personnel were stationed at his house at Nigeen when he returned from Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal where his family were staying for two months. "When we inquired (about the presence of police personnel), it was communicated that it was obligatory on the state to provide the cover based on their assessment of threat perception to me after my father's Shahadat (martyrdom), and will not be removed," he said. "While hundreds of crores are spent on the police cover provided to thousands of people in the state, singling me out and drumming it up when they very well know the background of the whole issue shows their shallowness," he added. Mirwaiz said for him prayers of his people are "my protection and their selfless love and trust in me my strength and asset". -- PTI

08:49 Govt attempting to appoint RSS people in judiciary: Congress : The Congress has accused the government of attacking institutions and attempting to install people having Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideology in the judiciary.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal alleged that while the Bharatiya Janata Party has already appointed RSS 'pracharaks' in key positions in educational institutions of the country, it is now attempting to install RSS pracharaks or people of their thinking in the judiciary. "They have filled educational institutions with RSS pracharaks. Now they are making attempts to fill the judiciary with RSS pracharaks or people with their thinking," he told reporters. The former law minister said, "This is not acceptable to us and will oppose it. If need be, we will also raise this issue with the judiciary." He alleged that every institution in the country was under attack and attempts were being made to control the media and the judiciary. "If this happens, democracy will be weakened," he said. "This government's thinking is to control the judiciary, as it feels the judiciary is going out of its control," he said, and cited a letter written by Justice Chamleshwar of the Supreme Court, raising concerns over direct intervention of the central government in the judiciary. He said it is for the first time that the central government has written directly to the Karnataka chief justice, instead of writing to the Chief Justice of India. "Slowly every institution in the country is being attacked under this government...The prime minister has first ruined the institution of Parliament and now the media and the judiciary. This government is continuously attacking the judiciary...," he said. Sibal also alleged that the government was doing "selective appointments" in the judiciary by according approval to appointment of people of their choice and putting the rest in the cold storage. --PTI