LIVE! PM suggests turning to Vedas to combat climate change

Write a comment

March 11, 2018

13:17 'Keep America Great!' Trump's campaign slogan for 2020: After promising to 'Make America Great Again', President Donald Trump seemed to be gearing up for 2020 re-election, announcing his new slogan to be 'Keep America Great!'



Trump said if he runs again -- which is 'almost positive' -- he cannot use his 'Make America Great Again' tag line. That's because he will already have spent years in office.



"The task for all of us, for everyone here tonight is to make sure that this great American comeback continues full speed ahead. We are doing things that are amazing," Trump told his supporters at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.



Referring to his campaign slogan of the 2016 presidential elections, Trump said he can't use it in 2020 because of 'the amazing accomplishments of his administration'.



"We can't say make America great again because I already did that... Our new slogan when we start running in, can you believe it two years from now is going to be 'Keep America Great!'" Trump said amidst cheers from his supporters.



Referring to the latest job figures, Trump said the economy is thriving and jobs are coming back.



Trump also said he wanted to take on Oprah Winfrey in the 2020 presidential election.



"I know her weakness," he said, without elaborating on what that might be, spinning off into another subject.



"I would love to run against Oprah. That would be a painful experience for her," he added.



In the last one year, Trump said, his administration created three million jobs, passed the largest tax cuts and reforms in the American history.



In his remarks, he urged his supporters to defeat the Democratic candidates in the mid-term elections later this year.



Into a full election mode, Trump in his characteristic campaign style slammed the media for allegedly being biased against him, and attacked the opposition Democratic party leaders, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.



"You know, how easy it is to be presidential? But you'd be so bored," Trump told the audience.



"I'm very presidential. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for being here tonight," Trump said in his more 'presidential' voice.



"See, that's easy. That's much easier than doing what I have to do," Trump said.



"But this is much more effective. If I came like a stiff, you guys wouldn't be here tonight," he said. -- PTI

After promising to 'Make America Great Again', President Donald Trump seemed to be gearing up for 2020 re-election, announcing his new slogan to be 'Keep America Great!'Trump said if he runs again -- which is 'almost positive' -- he cannot use his 'Make America Great Again' tag line. That's because he will already have spent years in office."The task for all of us, for everyone here tonight is to make sure that this great American comeback continues full speed ahead. We are doing things that are amazing," Trump told his supporters at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.Referring to his campaign slogan of the 2016 presidential elections, Trump said he can't use it in 2020 because of 'the amazing accomplishments of his administration'."We can't say make America great again because I already did that... Our new slogan when we start running in, can you believe it two years from now is going to be 'Keep America Great!'" Trump said amidst cheers from his supporters.Referring to the latest job figures, Trump said the economy is thriving and jobs are coming back.Trump also said he wanted to take on Oprah Winfrey in the 2020 presidential election."I know her weakness," he said, without elaborating on what that might be, spinning off into another subject."I would love to run against Oprah. That would be a painful experience for her," he added.In the last one year, Trump said, his administration created three million jobs, passed the largest tax cuts and reforms in the American history.In his remarks, he urged his supporters to defeat the Democratic candidates in the mid-term elections later this year.Into a full election mode, Trump in his characteristic campaign style slammed the media for allegedly being biased against him, and attacked the opposition Democratic party leaders, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren."You know, how easy it is to be presidential? But you'd be so bored," Trump told the audience."I'm very presidential. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for being here tonight," Trump said in his more 'presidential' voice."See, that's easy. That's much easier than doing what I have to do," Trump said."But this is much more effective. If I came like a stiff, you guys wouldn't be here tonight," he said. --

12:18 PM suggests turning to Vedas to combat climate change: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance, suggested looking back to the Vedas in a bid to combat climate change.



"Vedas consider the Sun as the soul of the world, it has been considered as a life nurturer. Today, for combating climate change, we need to look at this ancient idea to find a way," the prime minister said.



He also suggested measures to increase the consumption of solar energy.



"To promote the use of solar energy, the availability of technology and development, economic resources, reduction in prices, development of storage technology, mass manufacturing, and innovation require a complete ecosystem," PM Modi said.



Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday co-chaired the first founding conference of the ISA in Rashtrapati Bhavan.



The summit was attended by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, among other dignitaries from over 50 countries.



The PM listed out 10 action points to bring about a worldwide solar revolution.



"We all have to think about the way forward. I have ten action points in my mind that I want to share with you. First of all, we have to ensure that better and affordable solar technology is available and accessible to everyone. We need to increase the solar proportion in our energy mix," the PM said.



He added that solar solutions will also encourage innovation.



"We have to encourage innovation so that solar solutions can be provided for various needs. We will have to provide concessional financing and low-risk finance for solar projects," PM Modi said.



Prime Minister Modi stressed on the development of regulatory aspects and standards.



"Regulatory aspects and standards have to be developed which should adopt solar solutions and speed up their development. Developing countries will have to develop consultancy support for bankable solar projects, to emphasise greater inclusiveness and participation in our efforts," he added.



"We need to create a comprehensive network of centers of excellence. We should make the ISA Secretariat strong and professional," he asserted.



The prime minister concluded his address by quoting the Shanthi Mantra from The Brihadaranyaka Upanishad, "Tamaso ma jyotir gamaya", which means 'from darkness, lead me to light'.



"If you want to serve the whole humanity then I am confident that after coming out of personal filings, like a family we will be able to bring unity and solidarity in the objectives and efforts," he added. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance, suggested looking back to the Vedas in a bid to combat climate change."Vedas consider the Sun as the soul of the world, it has been considered as a life nurturer. Today, for combating climate change, we need to look at this ancient idea to find a way," the prime minister said.He also suggested measures to increase the consumption of solar energy."To promote the use of solar energy, the availability of technology and development, economic resources, reduction in prices, development of storage technology, mass manufacturing, and innovation require a complete ecosystem," PM Modi said.Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday co-chaired the first founding conference of the ISA in Rashtrapati Bhavan.The summit was attended by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, among other dignitaries from over 50 countries.The PM listed out 10 action points to bring about a worldwide solar revolution."We all have to think about the way forward. I have ten action points in my mind that I want to share with you. First of all, we have to ensure that better and affordable solar technology is available and accessible to everyone. We need to increase the solar proportion in our energy mix," the PM said.He added that solar solutions will also encourage innovation."We have to encourage innovation so that solar solutions can be provided for various needs. We will have to provide concessional financing and low-risk finance for solar projects," PM Modi said.Prime Minister Modi stressed on the development of regulatory aspects and standards."Regulatory aspects and standards have to be developed which should adopt solar solutions and speed up their development. Developing countries will have to develop consultancy support for bankable solar projects, to emphasise greater inclusiveness and participation in our efforts," he added."We need to create a comprehensive network of centers of excellence. We should make the ISA Secretariat strong and professional," he asserted.The prime minister concluded his address by quoting the Shanthi Mantra from The Brihadaranyaka Upanishad, "", which means 'from darkness, lead me to light'."If you want to serve the whole humanity then I am confident that after coming out of personal filings, like a family we will be able to bring unity and solidarity in the objectives and efforts," he added. --

12:07 ONGC to bar key executives from flying together in choppers: After losing key executives in



The company lost five key operational personnel when a Pawan Hans helicopter crashed in the Arabian Sea in January.



"Lot of companies world over have a policy of not allowing more than two senior executives flying together. We are also thinking of putting the same policy in operation for our offshore operations," a senior ONGC executive said.



When on January 13 a Dauphin N3 helicopter, operated by Pawan Hans, crashed off the Mumbai coast, ONGC lost topline operational in-charges of its key Mumbai High oil and gas fields.



Two pilots ferrying them to an offshore oil and gas facility were also killed in the accident, the cause of which is still being investigated.



"We lost installation/location managers and maintenance in-charges of Mumbai High North, NQ and Water Injection North (WIN) platforms in the accident," he said, adding a sixth key operational executive had dropped out of the ill-fated flight at the last moment due to ill health.



Any oil and gas field of ONGC is headed by the asset manager and installation or location managers are just below him.



The official said a decision on barring key executives from flying together is likely to be taken soon.



ONGC, he said, has engaged an expert team from the Rotary Wing Society of India (RWSI) to carry out a thorough audit of all helicopter operations of the company and submit a report on maintenance practices, operational procedures and safety issues.



RWSI is a not-for-profit professional body specialising in both civil and military helicopters. It is an affiliate of Helicopter Association International (HAI) and headed by Air Vice Marshall K Sridharan.



"While the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the reasons for the accident, we wanted to ascertain if the talks of poor maintenance at Pawan Hans could be a factor," the official said.



The RWSI report is expected later this month. Improper maintenance, non-adherence to procedures, non-compliance of safety regulations by the operator are some of the common findings in probe reports prepared by the DGCA into 20 of 25 accidents involving Pawan Hans helicopters over the last 30 years. -- PTI

After losing key executives in a helicopter crash , state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp is veering around the idea of barring senior management from flying together in the same chopper.The company lost five key operational personnel when a Pawan Hans helicopter crashed in the Arabian Sea in January."Lot of companies world over have a policy of not allowing more than two senior executives flying together. We are also thinking of putting the same policy in operation for our offshore operations," a senior ONGC executive said.When on January 13 a Dauphin N3 helicopter, operated by Pawan Hans, crashed off the Mumbai coast, ONGC lost topline operational in-charges of its key Mumbai High oil and gas fields.Two pilots ferrying them to an offshore oil and gas facility were also killed in the accident, the cause of which is still being investigated."We lost installation/location managers and maintenance in-charges of Mumbai High North, NQ and Water Injection North (WIN) platforms in the accident," he said, adding a sixth key operational executive had dropped out of the ill-fated flight at the last moment due to ill health.Any oil and gas field of ONGC is headed by the asset manager and installation or location managers are just below him.The official said a decision on barring key executives from flying together is likely to be taken soon.ONGC, he said, has engaged an expert team from the Rotary Wing Society of India (RWSI) to carry out a thorough audit of all helicopter operations of the company and submit a report on maintenance practices, operational procedures and safety issues.RWSI is a not-for-profit professional body specialising in both civil and military helicopters. It is an affiliate of Helicopter Association International (HAI) and headed by Air Vice Marshall K Sridharan."While the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the reasons for the accident, we wanted to ascertain if the talks of poor maintenance at Pawan Hans could be a factor," the official said.The RWSI report is expected later this month. Improper maintenance, non-adherence to procedures, non-compliance of safety regulations by the operator are some of the common findings in probe reports prepared by the DGCA into 20 of 25 accidents involving Pawan Hans helicopters over the last 30 years. --

11:22 UP: Accident victim's amputated leg used as pillow in Jhansi hospital: In a shocking incident of medical negligence, a road accident victim's severed leg was allegedly used as a pillow to prop him up in the emergency ward of a government-run hospital in Jhansi.

The incident is of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, where the victim claimed that the hospital staff put his amputated leg under his head in order to help him.

After the case came to light, Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College principal Sadhna Kaushik assured strict action against those who are found guilty.

"He (the victim) was given immediate medical aid. The doctor looked for something to raise his head. Patient's attendant used the leg for the same. We've set up a committee. Strict action will be taken if our staff is found to be at fault," Kaushik said.

A senior resident orthopedic doctor, an EMO nurse in-charge and one other person have been suspended in the concerned matter, the principal said.

A departmental proceeding has also been initiated against consultant on-call doctor in the matter.

The victim, who was the cleaner of a school bus, met with an accident and was sent to the Jhansi medical college after preliminary treatment at a local health centre.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors amputated his leg to prevent the infection from spreading.

10:36 Harsimrat Badal urges PM to take up turban issue with French president: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up with French President Emmanuel Macron the issue of Sikh community members in France being asked to remove their turbans for all official identification. The Union minister for food processing said she had written to the prime minister in this regard. Badal said she had "received repeated requests from the Sikh Community settled in France as well as the Counseil Representatif des Sikhs de France that a law which required removal of turbans while being photographed for passport, ID card, health card, transport card, driving licence or any other identification issued by the French administration was causing them severe humiliation". Stating that the law was in a violation of Sikh tenets, Harsimrat Kaur, who is also the SAD MP from Bathinda, said the Sikh community was confident that this issue could be addressed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. She said this was very important because nowhere else in the world Sikhs were subjected to this kind of discrimination. Asserting that the turban was an integral part of the Sikh identity, Badal, in a statement, said there was a need to sensitise the French government about the Sikh culture. -- PTI

10:34 Not meeting Rahul Gandhi ahead of Guj poll was a mistake: Hardik : Patidar leader Hardik Patel has said not meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi ahead of the Gujarat polls was a mistake as it would have prevented the BJP from retaining power in the state. The 24-year-old Patidar quota agitation spearhead, who had pledged support with the Congress for the Gujarat polls held in last December, said the opposition party would have got an absolute majority had he met Gandhi. Speaking at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, Patel said, "I have said this before as well and I am saying it now. I did not meet Rahul Gandhi. If I can openly meet Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar and (Shiv Sena president) Uddhav Thackeray, there was no issue in meeting Rahul. "It was a mistake. Had I met him, the BJP would have won 79 and not 99 seats." The BJP retained Gujarat by winning 99 seats in the 182-member assembly. The Congress improved its tally, but could not oust the saffron outfit from its stronghold. After dilly-dallying for weeks, Patel had, in November-end, declared that his Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti would back the Congress in the Gujarat polls, after the latter accepted its demand for reservation to the Patidar community. Patel reiterated his allegation that a high-ranking bureaucrat of Gujarat had offered him a bribe of Rs 1,200 crore to get the agitating Patels call off their quota stir. Stating that innocent people were killed in Gujarat during the quota agitation, Patel said sedition charges were slapped on people, who had to make regular court visits now. "We also voted for (Narendra) Modi when he was the prime ministerial candidate. We had thought the youth of this country would get jobs...the farmers of the country would get a fair price for their produce, but all these things did not happen," he added. The Patidar leader also said that the BJP ran a communal election campaign, but once it came to power, it started speaking about inclusiveness. Top leaders of the saffron outfit were part of such campaigns, he added. Referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent remarks on Eid celebrations, Patel said the political discourse needed to be more positive, so that people from different communities were encouraged to celebrate their respective festivals. Speaking at the event, student leader Kanhaiya Kumar said there was a trend in the country of Congress leaders leaving the party, joining the BJP and turning virtuous individuals overnight. "The BJP has become like a washing machine," he added. -- PTI

10:08 Pak foreign minister's face blackened with ink: Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif's face was blackened with ink by a religious extremist when he was addressing his party's workers' convention in Punjab province of the country late last night. The suspect, who was thrashed by the party workers before being handed over to police, allegedly said that Asif's party had tried to change the finality of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in the Constitution which hurt his sentiments. Asif was speaking at the PML-N workers' convention in Sialkot, his hometown (some 100km from Lahore), when a middle-aged man with long beard, who was standing close to him, threw ink on his face. The workers grabbed the man and thrashed him before handing him over to police. The foreign minister was escorted by his guard after the incident. However, after washing his face, Asif returned and completed his speech. "I do not know this man. It appears my opponents had given him some money to throw ink at me but I pardon this man and will ask the police to release him," the minister said, adding this incident does not affect his politics. "Such an incident adds sympathy for him," he said. Meanwhile, the Sialkot city police identified the ink thrower as Faiz Rasool. "Rasool doesn't have any connection with any political party. He told police in his statement that he threw ink at the foreign minister because his party had tried to change the finality of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in the Constitution. This hurt the sentiments of millions of Pakistanis including his," a police officer quoted Rasool as having said in his statement. He said since the minister is not interested in getting an FIR registered against Rasool, police will set him free after meeting all legal requirements. Pakistan's Law Minister Zahid Hamid had to resign last November when hundreds of Tehreek-e-Labbaik supporters camped at Islamabad's Faizabad traffic interchange, forcing the PML-N government to take action against those in the federal cabinet responsible for attempting to change this clause from the Constitution. -- PTI

10:05 Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives French President Emmanuel Macron at the International Solar Alliance being held at Rashtrapati Bhavan's Cultural Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives French President Emmanuel Macron at the International Solar Alliance being held at Rashtrapati Bhavan's Cultural Centre.

09:50 Change state, Union govts when time comes, Sharad Pawar tells farmers: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday told a gathering in Nashik to change both the state and Union government at an opportune time as they were not in favour of farmers. Addressing a rally at the Golf Grounds in Nashk at the culmination of the NCP's 'halla bol' movement, Pawar said that the state's farm loan waiver scheme turned out to be "cheating" and "fake" and added that agricultural production was going down while farmer suicides were rising. He said that agriculture was the backbone of the economy but the government was acquiring agricultural land for development projects like flyovers, industrial units and the like. The former Union agriculture minister said that these policies were affecting farm production and asked farmers to have some members of the family look at alternate professions as well. Pawar said that despite the toil put in by farmers, the government did not have the capacity to given them fair prices for their produce or grant them a 100 per cent loan waiver. Hitting out at the Union government's demonetisation move, Pawar said that despite the government promising to replace old currency with new ones, over Rs 112 crore in demonetised currency was lying in district cooperative banks in Nashik, Pune and other places. He said that the Reserve Bank of India had now written to these banks that these demonetised notes would not be replaced and the banks could write them off as losses. He said that these acts by the government showed that it had no importance for the common man and the latter should respond by replacing the government when the time came. Other NCP leaders also addressed the rally and criticised the Devendra Fadnavis government for failing on various fronts. -- PTI

09:33 '2019 poll rehearsal': Voting for UP bypolls underway : Voting for the byelections to Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats is underway amid tight security. The bypolls were necessitated after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats respectively, following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. Termed by Adityanath a rehearsal for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the byelections are witnessing a triangular contest involving the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. The saffron party has fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur against the SP's Pravin Nishad and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel respectively.

The Congress has nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur Lok Sabha seat. Ten candidates are in the fray from Gorakhpur, while 22 candidates are contesting from Phulpur. Apart from the Provincial Armed Constabulary and homeguards, 65 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure peaceful bypolls. In Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency, there are 970 polling centres and 2141 polling booths, while in Phulpur, there are 793 polling centres and 2059 polling booths. According to the Election Commission, there 19.61 lakh voters in Phulpur parliamentary constituency, while there are 19.49 lakh electorate for Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat. As many as 4,728 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines are being used in the bypoll and provisions for webcasting from 95 critical booths have been made. Gorakhpur is significant for the BJP as it is the bastion of the chief minister, who represented the seat in the Lok Sabha five times. Prior to Yogi Adityanath, the seat was represented in Parliament by his mentor Yogi Avaidyanath thrice. Phulpur, once represented by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and Maurya won there. -- PTI

Image: Yogi Adityanath casts his vote from Gorakhpur