LIVE! Today's youth enter politics because of their families: Nitish's dig at Tejashwi

June 06, 2018

08:57 Why health experts want Big B to withdraw endorsement for Horlicks : A group of public health experts have urged superstar Amitabh Bachchan to dissociate himself from promoting Horlicks, a multinational brand that has extended support to the Centre's recently launched National Nutrition Mission aimed at addressing the issue of undernutrition in the country. The experts under the banner of the Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest - India (NAPi) in a letter to the actor said, "Horlicks is a high sugar product, as 100 gram of a popularly advertised pack of Horlicks Delight, contains 78 gram of carbohydrates of which 32 grams is sucrose sugar". "This is harmful for children as it may contribute to childhood obesity and non communicable disease in later life," the experts said. They said the WHO recommends a reduced daily intake of free sugars throughout the life course to less than 10 per cent of total energy intake. Furthermore, in the interest of good health WHO suggests intake of free sugars to below 5 per cent of total energy intake, the letter stated. The letter mentioned that in 2016, the World Health Assembly adopted a Resolution 69.9 that recommends ending inappropriate promotion of foods for children from ages 6-36 months based on WHO and FAO dietary guidelines. "Going by this recommendation promotion of Horlicks falls in category of inappropriate as they use false health claims in TV commercials," they said, adding that it dents Bachchan's image as a socially responsible celebrity. "I fear that this campaign may have serious adverse repercussions: Horlicks is expensive and is likely to drain pockets of marginalized families under the misbelief that Horlicks is a good nutritious product for children as it is endorsed by Mr Bachchan. Thus Horlicks may displace healthy real family home foods and this way contravenes tackling the problem of undernutrition among children," said Dr Arti Maria, Head of Neonatology Department, RML hospital in New Delhi. -- PTI

08:46 Today's youth enter politics because of their families: Nitish's dig at Tejashwi: Launching a veiled attack at Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that today's youth don't enter politics with their own capabilities but only because of their families.

Addressing a Yuva Sankalp rally in Patna, Kumar said, "Today, youth does not want to enter into the field of politics with their own capabilities. These days people are coming in and getting ahead in politics because of their families."

Kumar's statement come hours after, Tejashwi took to Twitter daring the chief minister to swear on an affidavit that his son will never enter politics.

"If Nitish uncle is left with even an iota of morality and integrity, he should sign a sworn affidavit stating that his son will never enter politics," Tejashwi tweeted.

During the rally, the chief minister further said that the Bihar government is making efforts on improving the current situations prevailing in state.

"People are asking me to say about the current situations prevailing in Bihar. I don't know what they want to hear. I always keep on saying things to make this democracy stronger. We have been doing work for the public," Kumar added. -- ANI

08:45 Pak journalist abducted in Lahore, returns home hours later: A 52-year-old Pakistani journalist and activist known for her criticism of Pakistan's military was allegedly abducted by unknown men in Lahore, but was later released as netizens took to social media blaming intelligence agencies for her forced disappearance. Gul Bukhari was on her way to the Waqt TV studio for a show when she was intercepted and abducted on Sherpao Bridge in Lahore's Cantonment area at around 11 pm last night. The driver of the Waqt TV cab told the police that two persons came out of a double-cabin and asked Bukhari to get into their vehicle.

"When she refused they bundled her up in the vehicle and sped away," he said, adding that her abductors did not say anything to him. Later, Bukhari's family registered a missing report at a local police station. As the news of Bukhari's abduction broke out, several people took to the social media blaming the intelligence agencies for her forced disappearance for her extreme views about the Pakistani army. Some three hours later, Bukhari's family confirmed that she has returned home. It, however, did not talk about her abductors. Hammad, a police official, said the police had reached Bukhari's house but she refused to record her statement at the moment. "

We will visit her in the morning again for her statement," he said. Reacting sharply on Twitter, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, expressed her shock.

"Extremely disturbing and worrisome news of Gul Bukhari's abduction. This is just cruel & worst kind of oppression. A sad day," she said. Bukhari is a vocal critic of the Pakistan army. She is presently a contributing Op-Ed writer at The Nation and appears as an analyst on Waqt TV show '2vs2'. In a separate incident, journalist Asad Kharal of BOL TV was allegedly attacked by unidentified men near the Lahore airport. Kheral later posted pictures of his blood-soaked jacket and blood-stained face on his Twitter account. "I was attacked by some persons wearing masks. I am at hospital," he tweeted. Senior police officer Bilal Zafar said, "Kharal has been tortured by unidentified persons when he was coming out of the Lahore airport." He said a case will be registered on the statement of Kheral. -- PTI