LIVE! REVEALED: Last moments of Sridevi in Dubai hotel room

February 26, 2018

09:16 REVEALED: Last moments of Sridevi in Dubai hotel room: Sridevi was getting ready for a dream dinner date with her husband Boney Kapoor in Dubai before she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at their hotel room and died on Saturday evening, according to a report in the Khaleej Times.

According to a source close to the family, Kapoor flew back from Mumbai and went to her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel around 5:30 pm to "surprise" her with dinner.

He woke her up and the couple chatted for about 15 minutes before he invited her for dinner. The Chandni-fame star then went to the washroom. After 15 minutes passed and Sridevi did not come out, Kapoor knocked on the door to check on her.

When he got no response, he forced open the door to find the legendary actor lying motionless in the bathtub full of water. "He tried to revive her and when he could not, he called a friend of his. After that, he informed the police at 9 pm," said the source.

The police and paramedics rushed to the site, but she was pronounced dead. Her body was taken to the General Department of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy.

Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor were in Ras Al Khaimah early last week to celebrate the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. Boney Kapoor had returned to Mumbai after the wedding, but decided to come back to 'surprise' his wife.

09:07 ISRO working on 'igloos' for future outposts on moon: In what's likely to become India's biggest science programme in the next few years, Isro has started work on building igloos on the Moon. These 'lunar habitats', as scientists call them, will be built by sending robots and 3D printers to the Moon, and by using lunar soil and other material.

08:40 In a letter, Smriti Irani pays tribute to her 'favourite star' Sridevi: Following the sudden death of Sridevi who died late at Saturday night reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani wrote an emotional letter remembering her "favourite star who defined joy in my childhood".

Recounting her last meeting with the superstar, Irani -- in a letter published by News18 -- wrote, "She stood there on a huge stage all alone. But she filled up the space with her charm and mighty presence as only she could. That's my last living image of Sridevi as she graced the International Film Festival of India in Goa last November.

"As I thanked her for her gracious presence in this celebration of cinema, she said something that would stay with me forever "where else would I be if not here?"



The Union minister described Sridevi as the first female superstar of the Indian film industry, who shouldered many '90s blockbusters alone.

"That her male co-stars had to depend on her magic for their box office success was an ode to her calibre," she added.

She further wrote, "My memories of Sridevi are built through my journey from being a fan girl to an actor and then my role as a politician. I have had opportunities to meet Sridevi in public engagements and industry events, and each time I went back knowing a little more about her."

08:18 Michelle Obama to soon share memoir: Former US First Lady Michelle Obama said she cannot wait to soon share her first memoir BECOMING, which is a work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling.

According to the wife of former US President Barack Obama, writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience for Michelle Obama, who has emerged as one of the most iconic and compelling women of our era as First Lady of the US -- the first African-American to serve in that role.

"I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can't wait to share my story," she tweeted.

The former US First Lady has established herself as a powerful advocate for women and girls in the US and around the world, dramatically changing the ways that families pursue healthier and more active lives.

The memoir addresses readers' world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her-from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world's most famous address.

