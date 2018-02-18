LIVE! BJP diverting attention with chai and pakoda, says Akhilesh Yadav

Write a comment

February 18, 2018

16:16 Bring out white paper on banking system: Congress to NDA: The Congress today alleged "fraudsters" were linked to the "highest echelons" of the BJP-led NDA and urged the government to bring out a white paper on the banking system which it said had witnessed scams involving over Rs 61,000 crore in the last five years.

"Bank frauds are tumbling out of the closet faster than you can say Jack Robinson," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said, alleging that another banking fraud was now out in the open.

Referring to the Rs 11,400-crore scam in which billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from state-owned Punjab National Bank, Tewari said while the "Modi-Choksi tango" was still going on, reports had emerged about another banking fraud.

Vikram Kothari, the owner of Rotomac pens, owes Rs 800 crore to a consortium of Indian banks and was now untraceable, he said.

The frauds in the Indian banks are growing every day, the former Union minister said, claiming that according to Reserve Bank of India data, Rs 61,260 crore of banking frauds had taken place in the last five years.

"Data released by the RBI show that Rs 61,26o crore banking frauds have taken place in the last five years, and out of these five years, the BJP-led NDA has been in power for four years. The linkages between these alleged fraudsters and the highest echelons of the BJP raise some very serious questions about the health of the Indian economy," he told reporters.

Therefore, the Congress party "demands a white paper on the Indian banking system from the government," he said, adding that the BJP-led NDA should direct all banks to publish and declare the name of fraudsters and details related to NPAs ( non-performing assets). The total NPAs of all public and private banks were worth Rs 8,36,782 crore as of September, 2017.

-- PTI

15:52 BJP diverting attention with chai and pakoda, says Akhilesh Yadav: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader has once again lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre and in the state, accusing the ruling party of diverting public attention on chai and pakoda.

BJP governments in the Centre and state do not want discussion on development issues but it is diverting public attention on Chai and Pakoda, said the Samajwadi Party leader in view of byelections in Gorakhpur, scheduled to be held on March 11.

He further said, (I) appeal to the public of Gorakhpur to give a message to the nation in the upcoming Lok Sabha byelection.

The bypoll in Gorakhpur was necessitated as its Lok Sabha representative Yogi Adityanath was elected to the state assembly after becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

15:41 Rajnath Singh's Twitter handle gets 10 million followers: Home Minister Rajnath Singh has become one of the top five politicians in the country whose Twitter followers have crossed the 10-million mark.

Singh's Twitter handle @rajnathsingh crossed the 10 million followers mark last night, a home ministry official said.

The four other politicians in the country who have more than 10 million followers are, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (40.3 million followers), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (13.3 million), Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (11.8 million) and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (11.4 million).

The home minister's official Twitter handle @HMOIndia has 2.26 million followers. It provides regular updates on his statements, policy initiatives of his ministry, his various programmes , photos and information on dignitaries who call on him.

-- PTI

15:31 Pray to God that he attains success: Rajinikanth after meeting Kamal Haasan: "Kamal Haasan wants to serve the people of Tamil Nadu. I pray to God that he attains success. He has not entered politics for fame or money but only to serve people of the state," said superstar Rajinikanth after meeting Kamal Haasan at his residence.

The two stars met today and discussed various issues.

When reporters asked Kamal Haasan about the meeting, he said, "Its a courtesy call, not a political meeting. I came to inform him about my political tour. He wished me good luck."

15:00 Maharashtra to launch cheap sanitary pad scheme on March 8: Maharashtra government is all set to roll out its "Asmita Yojana" on the International Women's Day next month.

Under the scheme, girls in Zilla Parishad schools will get a sanitary napkin packet at Rs 5 while rural women can avail it at a subsidised rate of Rs 24 and Rs 29.

The scheme, catering to girl students and women in rural areas, will be formally launched on March 8, said a rural development ministry official.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be present at the launch.

Akshay's film "Padman", released recently, envisioned to create awareness about menstrual hygiene among rural women.

The Asmita Yojana was announced last year by Women and Child and Rural Development Minister Pankaja Munde.

-- PTI

14:46 'Stop behaving as if you're guilty': Rahul to PM Modi on bank fraud: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted again today, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speak out on the Rs 11,300 crore banking fraud involving celebrity diamond jeweller Nirav Modi.

The Congress has launched an all-out attack on the PM over the issue, claiming that a fraud of such scale could not have taken place without "top-level protection".

At the party's steering committee meeting yesterday, Gandhi had said instead of spending time to talk about countering exam-related stress to schoolchildren, the prime minister should tell people what is going to be done to Nirav Modi and "what is he going to do to make sure that the banking system is safe".

His tweet today was on the same lines: "PM Modi tells kids how to pass exams for 2 hrs, but won't speak for 2 mins on the 22,000Cr banking scam.

Mr Jaitley is in hiding.

Stop behaving as if you're guilty! Speak up."

The Central Bureau of Investigation has already asked the Interpol to arrest the 48-year-old, who is currently in New York. The jeweller, his family and uncle and business partner Mehul Choksi had fled the country on January 1, before the agency had filed a case against him.

14:08 Passenger plane crashes in Iran mountains; 66 on board killed: A passenger plane carrying 66 people has crashed in a mountainous area of central Iran, media report.

The plane came down in the Zagros mountains near the city of Semirom in Isfahan province while flying between Tehran and the south-western city of Yasuj, reports say.

"All emergency forces are on alert," an emergency services spokesman said.

Bad weather prevented an emergency helicopter reaching the site. There is no official word yet on casualties.

The plane, believed to be an ATR 72-500, was operated by Aseman Airlines.

Reports say those on board were 60 passengers, two security guards, two flight attendants and the pilot and co-pilot.

13:39 JUST IN: 45.86 per cent voter turnout till 1.00 pm in Tripura elections.

13:26 Jignesh Mevani detained in Gujarat after Ahmedabad bandh call: Gujarat Dalit leader and independent MLA Jignesh Mevani was on Sunday detained by the state police in the wake of the Ahmedabad bandh call given by him in protest against the death of Dalit activist Bhanubhai Vankar, who had immolated himself on Thursday.

Mevani had convened Dalit protesters to converge at a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Sarangpur, but before he could reach the area, his car was stopped Saraspur. He was detained by the Gujarat Police to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

Another Dalit leader, Naushad Solanki, was also detained by the police. Apart from them, at least 25 members of Bhim Shakti Sena were detained to stall the bandh call.

The family of the Dalit activist, who had immolated himself, had refused to accept his body after it was brought for post-mortem to Gandhinagar civil hospital.

Hundreds of Dalit protesters had gathered outside the hospital to support the family which was demanding the setting up of a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter and re-granting of land which had been allotted to Dalits across the state but whose ownership titles had not been regularised.

13:24 JUST IN: Plane crashes in Iran with more than 50 aboard

12:58 Nirav Modi opens stores in Macau, Kuala Lumpur despite lookout notice: It has been revealed that Nirav Modi, jeweller to Hollywood and Bollywood stars, opened at least two new stores days after the first FIR was registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the PNB scam.

Though the state-run Punjab National Bank claims it detected the multi-crore scam allegedly involving fake Letters of Undertaking, details emerging tell a different story.

In the bank's first complaint letter, its deputy general manager Avneesh Nepalia wrote to the joint director of CBI on January 29 that on January 16 when they asked for 100 per cent cash margin from diamond trader Nirav Modi's associates to avail the LoU facility from PNB's Brady House branch in Mumbai, the bank was told that the company had been availing this facility for years.

This raised suspicion and then the scam was unearthed, the letter said. However, sources said that actually claims raised by forex banks first brought attention to the matter and blew the lid off the scam. The sources said that in the first week of January, Punjab National Bank's Brady House branch received claims from Allahabad and Axis Banks' forex branches.

LoUs were issued in favour of Allahabad Bank and Axis Bank in Hong Kong. This is when PNB officials searched their data and they neither found any guarantees issued in the core banking system, nor any import bill against which this alleged guarantee was given.

Further investigations revealed that the LoUs, which were missing in the bank's own CBS, were present in SWIFT instructions to the overseas branches of Indian banks for raising buyers' credit and funding the NOSTRO accounts.

This prompted panic as PNB officials noticed that some insider had been issuing LoUs without import bill and mentioning this in the CBS.

12:25 Congress MLA's son booked for assault in Bengaluru: A FIR has been registered against Bengaluru District Youth Congress General Secretary Mohammed Haris Nalapad and 10 others for allegedly beating up a person in a restaurant in Bengaluru's UB City.

Allegedly, the accused had threatened the victim Vidwath, at Mallya hospital where he later went for treatment.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter and said, "Offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are. No less, no more. @CPBlr will take action as per law and bring the guilty to book."

Mohammed Nalpad is the son of Congress MLA NA Harris.

-- ANI

12:16 Canada's Trudeau starts India visit With a trip to Taj Mahal: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family have reached Agra for a visit to the iconic Taj Mahal.

The Trudeaus landed in Delhi last evening on a week-long visit to India that's expected to deepen ties as much with New Delhi as with Indians in Canada. The 46-year-old PM is accompanied by a chunk of his cabinet ministers.

This trip, he said, was focused on creating jobs and strengthening the "deep connection" between the people of the two nations.

Tomorrow, Trudeau, who is on his first state visit to India, will fly to PM Modi's home state, Gujarat. Besides a visit to Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram on Monday, Trudeau will also visit the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat and lead a discussion at the Indian Institute of Management on "Education and Investment Opportunities" with students.

11:49 BJP gets a new address today, as PM Modi inaugurates new office: PM Modi inaugurates the new office of the Bharatiya Janata Party which has moved base from 11, Ashoka Road in the heart of Delhi - the BJP's headquarters for decades, often serving as a synonym for the party.

The new address - 6, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg - is five kilometres away from the present office, on a street named after a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS, the BJP's ideological mentor.

Earlier at the event, BJP president Amit Shah said, "This is an important day for BJP. Every member used to dream of BJP's own office. Now when the PM inaugurates this, this dream will turn into reality."



The 70-room new office space, the foundation for which was laid by PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah in August 2016, is a modern, multi-storeyed building with three blocks, spread over a sprawling two acres. The main building is seven-storey high, and the other two on the side have three storeys each, housing the offices of the party president and other senior leaders.

The WiFi office complex includes two large conference halls and a digital library connected to each party office in state capitals and district headquarters. There will be several eateries for party functionaries and visitors.

Underground parking for 200 cars is planned.

11:40 Trump criticises FBI over handling of shooting suspect tip: US President Donald Trump says the FBI "missed all of the many signals" sent by the suspect in the Florida school shooting.

Trump said on Twitter: "This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!" The FBI received a tip last month that the suspect in the Florida school shooting had a "desire to kill" and access to guns and could be plotting an attack. But the agency said Friday that agents failed to investigate.

Florida Gov Rick Scott has called on FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign.

Trump has been a frequent critic of the FBI, accusing it of partisan bias.

11:05 PNB fraud: LoU granted against fixed commission, reveals CBI: Punjab National Bank officials arrested in connection with the fraudulent transaction scam were sanctioned fixed commission for granting Letters of Undertaking (LoU), the Central Bureau of Investigation revealed on Sunday.



As per CBI sources, arrested bank officials, during interrogation, disclosed that for every LoU, a commission was fixed depending on the amount to be sanctioned as loan.



Commission in exchange of issuing the aforementioned document was distributed between all employees of PNB involved in it, the CBI said.



Furthermore, the investigative agency stated that the involvement and connivance of more staff members and outsiders, including accused jewellery designer Nirav Modi and relative Mehul Choksi is being probed. -- ANI

09:59 Tripura CM Manik Sarkar casts his vote at a polling booth in Agartala. He is an MLA from Dhanpur constituency.



A turnout of 11 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the polls. -- ANI

09:49 PNB fraud case: ED continues raids at Gitanjali store: The Enforcement Directorate begins raid at a Gitanjali store Raipur in connection with the Punjab National Bank fraud case.



The ED on Saturday conducted searches at 21 locations across India.



The agency also seized diamonds, gold, precious stones and jewellery worth Rs 25 crore.



Earlier in the day, the ED seized diamonds worth Rs 2.30 crore from a Nakshatra jewellers showroom of Gitanjali Group in Bhopal.



The agency conducted searches at several places linked to Nirav Modi in Mumbai, Delhi and Gujarat, and seized diamond, jewellery and gold worth Rs 5,649 crore.



The raids came after the agency filed a money laundering case against Nirav Modi, his wife Ami, brother Nishal and relative Mehul Choksi on February 14, following a complaint by the PNB. -- ANI



