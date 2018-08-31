LIVE! Terrorists abduct kin of 5 policemen in Kashmir

08:48 2+2 an opportunity to enhance US engagement with India: Official:
The Trump administration has termed the upcoming 2+2 dialogue in New Delhi next week "a major opportunity" to enhance the US' engagement with India on critical diplomatic and security priorities.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis are travelling to New Delhi for the first ever India-US two-plus-two dialogue being hosted by their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
"The 2+2 is a major opportunity to enhance our engagement with India on critical diplomatic and security priorities," a senior administration official told reporters during a conference call yesterday.
Pompeo's travel in tandem with Mattis is a strong indication of the deepening strategic partnership between the United States and India, and that of India's emergence as an important security provider in the region, the official said.
"India's central role in our National Security Strategy is enshrined in the President's National Security Strategy as well as the administration's South Asia and Indo-Pacific strategies. So that's my first message, that the relationship with India is a key US priority and integral to our national security," the official said.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the official added that the two countries have a very ambitious agenda for the 2+2, including advancing their shared vision for the Indo-Pacific.
As democracies bookending the Indo-Pacific region, the United States and India share an interest in promoting security and prosperity in this region, the official said.
"Together and with other like-minded partners, we want to ensure the freedom of the seas and the skies, promote market economics, support good governance, and insulate sovereign nations from external coercion," the official added.
Noting that the United States declared India a major defence partner in 2016, a status unique to New Delhi, the official said operationalising that status would also be an important part of the discussion at the 2+2.
"We expect progress and further deepening the ties between our two militaries, and creating of a framework for greater information sharing and inter-operability," the official said.
The two countries, the official noted, were also eager to expand defence trade, which is estimated to reach USD 18 billion by 2019 from essentially zero in 2008.
To support this goal, the US government recently granted India the Strategy Trade Authority Tier 1 designation, which enables US-based companies export dual-use items to India under a more streamlined, licenced process, the official added. -- PTI
08:44 Two dead, 6 injured as 2 masked men go on stabbing spree in Delhi:
Two men were killed and six others injured after two masked men went on a rampage, attacking and stabbing people randomly in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, the police said on Thursday.
The incident happened on Wednesday.
It is suspected that the killings were the fallout of a rivalry between two groups trying to assert their dominance in the area, police said.
Karan Veer (47) and Dinesh (32) were taking a walk outside their house when they were stabbed to death by the two men. The accused then went on to stab Vinay, Irshad and two other men while fleeing from the area, police said.
They also stabbed Suresh, a Delhi Jal Board worker, who was sitting outside his house after dinner, the police said.
The victims do not have criminal records, the police said.
Police also said that around 10 days back, there was a fight between two groups over dominance in the locality. A man who was injured during the scuffle died yesterday, they said.
It is suspected that his accomplices had come to find the men responsible for the attack on their friend but when they could not trace the suspected attacker, they went on a stabbing spree, police said.
The police also said they have detained some suspects in the case. -- PTI
08:37 Terrorists abduct kin of 5 policemen in Kashmir:
Terrorists on Thursday night struck at various places in south Kashmir and abducted kin of policemen.
The terrorists's action came on a day when the National Investigation Agency arrested the second son of globally wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin.
Police did not immediately gave any official statement and said they were trying to ascertain reports of abductions.
However, officials privy to the development, said that at least five people, whose family members were working in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, have been picked up by terrorists from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora.
Among those abducted included brother of a deputy superintendent of police.
Security forces have went on rampage yesterday after killing of four policemen in Shopian in south Kashmir and damaged some houses belonging to terrorists.
In a related development, kin of a policeman, who was abducted from Ganderbal district in central Kashmir, was released after being mercilessly beaten up by terrorists. -- PTI
08:23 No change to the processing of H-1B visas: US:
There has been no change in the processing of H-1B visas, the Trump administration has said ahead of next week's two-plus-two dialogue between India and the US, during which External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is expected to raise the issue.
"We are already raising the issue formally at various fora. We are speaking on it with the White House, with state administration as well as with Congressmen... We will raise it humbly at the 2+2 dialogue on September 6 in New Delhi," Sushma Swaraj told the Rajya Sabha last month.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior official of the administration acknowledged that it was prepared for India raising the H-1B issue at the 2+2, but added that it would not have much to say as the policy remained the same and was undergoing review.
"The Trump administration's executive order has called for a broad review of the US worker visa programme known as H-1B in the interest of ensuring that they are administered in a way that doesn't disadvantage US workers or wages," the official said.
"But there has been no change to the processing of H-1B visas. So it's really impossible for me to speculate on the outcome and any possible changes to the system. It is obviously an issue that is important to India," the official added. -- PTI
00:04 Trump cancels pay raises for federal workers in 2019:
US President Donald Trump said that civilian employees of the federal government will not receive raises in 2019.
In doing away with the 2.1 per cent across-the-board pay increase that was scheduled to take effect in January, Trump said he was working "put our nation on a fiscally sustainable course."
Scrapping the raises will save more than $25 billion, Trump said.
"I have determined that for 2019, both across the board pay increases and locality pay increases will be set at zero," the US president said in a letter addressed to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, and released by the White House. "These alternative pay plan decisions will not materially affect our ability to attract and retain a well qualified Federal workforce."