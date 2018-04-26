LIVE! BCCI recommends Dravid for Dronacharya, Kohli for Khel Ratna

Write a comment

April 26, 2018

10:16 BCCI recommends Dravid for Dronacharya, Kohli for Khel Ratna: The BCCI has recommended former India captain Rahul Dravid for the prestigious Dronacharya award and once again nominated Virat Kohli for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna honour. Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar's name has been recommended for Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award.





CoA chief Vinod Rai confirmed Dravid's nomination for the Dronacharya award.





"Yes, we have sent a number of nominations in various categories to the government. Rahul is the BCCI nominee for the Dronacharya award," Rai told PTI.





Dravid has been nominated for successfully guiding the India U-19 team to World Cup title early this year. Under his guidance, the Colts batch of 2016 played the finals.





He has worked with India A team also and is the bridge between international and junior cricket. BCCI had stopped sending nominations for Dronacharya awards due to multiple coaches at times claiming credit for a player's success.





"It happened when a former India opener had signed two nominations where coaches claimed that the player worked under them. From then, we had stopped sending nominations," a senior BCCI official said.





"However when Rajkumar Sharma (Kohli coach) got Dronacharya award, it was a personal nomination. He was not BCCI nominee. For someone of Rahul's stature, we have decided to depart from convention," the official added. As per Kohli's nomination for Khel Ratna, it has been learnt that BCCI has nominated the Indian captain him for the second time.





Kohli's name was sent in 2016 but being the Olympic year, the three stars of Rio, PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik and Deepa Karmakar were conferred with the award. As far as Gavaskar is concerned, his contribution in Indian cricket as a player and then as a critique has been unquestionable. Normally, the convention for Dhyan Chand award is to confer those who have not got Arjuna award during their playing days. However Gavaskar is an Arjuna awardee. -- PTI The BCCI has recommended former India captain Rahul Dravid for the prestigious Dronacharya award and once again nominated Virat Kohli for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna honour. Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar's name has been recommended for Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award.CoA chief Vinod Rai confirmed Dravid's nomination for the Dronacharya award."Yes, we have sent a number of nominations in various categories to the government. Rahul is the BCCI nominee for the Dronacharya award," Rai told PTI.Dravid has been nominated for successfully guiding the India U-19 team to World Cup title early this year. Under his guidance, the Colts batch of 2016 played the finals.He has worked with India A team also and is the bridge between international and junior cricket. BCCI had stopped sending nominations for Dronacharya awards due to multiple coaches at times claiming credit for a player's success."It happened when a former India opener had signed two nominations where coaches claimed that the player worked under them. From then, we had stopped sending nominations," a senior BCCI official said."However when Rajkumar Sharma (Kohli coach) got Dronacharya award, it was a personal nomination. He was not BCCI nominee. For someone of Rahul's stature, we have decided to depart from convention," the official added. As per Kohli's nomination for Khel Ratna, it has been learnt that BCCI has nominated the Indian captain him for the second time.Kohli's name was sent in 2016 but being the Olympic year, the three stars of Rio, PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik and Deepa Karmakar were conferred with the award. As far as Gavaskar is concerned, his contribution in Indian cricket as a player and then as a critique has been unquestionable. Normally, the convention for Dhyan Chand award is to confer those who have not got Arjuna award during their playing days. However Gavaskar is an Arjuna awardee. -- PTI

10:13 BSP rally in Karnataka draws few, but Maya is still 'God': Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati's maiden rally in poll-bound Karnataka failed to attract expected crowds but those who attended the rally said Mayawati is like a 'God' to them.





Mayawati along with Janata Dal (Secular) Supremo Deve Gowda and his son H.D. Kumaraswamy addressed a rally in Mysuru yesterday. But by the time rally started, the thin crowd was tired of waiting as the rally got delayed by almost three hours.





Former prime minister Gowda barely spoke for three-four minutes while Mayawati read out her speech. Both the leaders appealed to the Dalit voters to vote for the JD (S) under the leadership of Kumaraswamy.





"Congress and BJP never wanted the regulation of Mandal Commission's report which would provide Other Backward Classes the benefits of reservation," Mayawati said. She also trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over corruption.





"Widespread corruption by people like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have punctured the air out of Modi Ji's slogan 'Na khaaonga na khaane doonga'," the BSP chief said.





Kumaraswamy, who spoke for about ten minutes, also appealed to vote for JD (S) candidates. He also highlighted his achievements as Chief Minister and his father's achievements as the Prime Minister of India.





Despite the poor show, there were many who were big supporter of Mayawati. Talking to ANI after the rally, a local said the BSP supremo is like a God for Dalits."Mayawati is considered as a Dalit leader across India. So, Mayawati doesn't just have an impact, she is a God for us. We consider her as our sister. She will protect our rights in the parliament," Sreeniwas told ANI.





Voting will be held on May 12 in all 224 constituencies.It is to be noted that the BSP and JD(S) have forged an alliance for the polls and the BSP would be fielding candidates from 20 seats. -- ANI Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati's maiden rally in poll-bound Karnataka failed to attract expected crowds but those who attended the rally said Mayawati is like a 'God' to them.Mayawati along with Janata Dal (Secular) Supremo Deve Gowda and his son H.D. Kumaraswamy addressed a rally in Mysuru yesterday. But by the time rally started, the thin crowd was tired of waiting as the rally got delayed by almost three hours.Former prime minister Gowda barely spoke for three-four minutes while Mayawati read out her speech. Both the leaders appealed to the Dalit voters to vote for the JD (S) under the leadership of Kumaraswamy."Congress and BJP never wanted the regulation of Mandal Commission's report which would provide Other Backward Classes the benefits of reservation," Mayawati said. She also trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over corruption."Widespread corruption by people like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have punctured the air out of Modi Ji's slogan 'Na khaaonga na khaane doonga'," the BSP chief said.Kumaraswamy, who spoke for about ten minutes, also appealed to vote for JD (S) candidates. He also highlighted his achievements as Chief Minister and his father's achievements as the Prime Minister of India.Despite the poor show, there were many who were big supporter of Mayawati. Talking to ANI after the rally, a local said the BSP supremo is like a God for Dalits."Mayawati is considered as a Dalit leader across India. So, Mayawati doesn't just have an impact, she is a God for us. We consider her as our sister. She will protect our rights in the parliament," Sreeniwas told ANI.Voting will be held on May 12 in all 224 constituencies.It is to be noted that the BSP and JD(S) have forged an alliance for the polls and the BSP would be fielding candidates from 20 seats. -- ANI

10:01 Japan is objecting to this 'distasteful' Korean dessert : Japan on Wednesday lodged a formal protest about the mango mousse dessert, which will be served to South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un when the two leaders meet at the upcoming inter-Korean summit.





The dessert will feature a map of the Korean Peninsula that includes a disputed island claimed by Tokyo.





Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Kenji Kanasugi, the director-general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, had told the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo that the inclusion of Takeshima, or Dokdo island in Korean, was "very regrettable", "distasteful" and "not acceptable", CNN reported.





The special chairs to be used by the two Korean leaders at the Peace House in the border village of Panmunjom, also features an emblem of the controversial island, along with the peninsula.





Also, Tokyo has said that Seoul is "illegally occupying the rocky island" lying east of the Korean Peninsula, has long soured relations between the two countries, the report said.





Japan had occupied the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945 until it was defeated in World War II.





Other than the controversial dessert dish, the menu for the leaders of two Koreas includes - cold noodles, dumplings, barbecued beef, sweets and a Swiss potato dish, which is said to be the favourite dish of Kim.





The inter-Korean summit is slated to be held on April 27, where Moon and Kim are expected to discuss on denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula as well as a peace plan, in an effort to improve the bilateral relations between the two countries.



There has been a pressing need for the denuclearisation of North Korea by Japan, the United States, China and South Korea. On the same lines, a proposed summit is expected to take place between US President Donald Trump and Kim either in May or June. ANI Japan on Wednesday lodged a formal protest about the mango mousse dessert, which will be served to South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un when the two leaders meet at the upcoming inter-Korean summit.The dessert will feature a map of the Korean Peninsula that includes a disputed island claimed by Tokyo.Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Kenji Kanasugi, the director-general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, had told the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo that the inclusion of Takeshima, or Dokdo island in Korean, was "very regrettable", "distasteful" and "not acceptable", CNN reported.The special chairs to be used by the two Korean leaders at the Peace House in the border village of Panmunjom, also features an emblem of the controversial island, along with the peninsula.Also, Tokyo has said that Seoul is "illegally occupying the rocky island" lying east of the Korean Peninsula, has long soured relations between the two countries, the report said.Japan had occupied the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945 until it was defeated in World War II.Other than the controversial dessert dish, the menu for the leaders of two Koreas includes - cold noodles, dumplings, barbecued beef, sweets and a Swiss potato dish, which is said to be the favourite dish of Kim.The inter-Korean summit is slated to be held on April 27, where Moon and Kim are expected to discuss on denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula as well as a peace plan, in an effort to improve the bilateral relations between the two countries.There has been a pressing need for the denuclearisation of North Korea by Japan, the United States, China and South Korea. On the same lines, a proposed summit is expected to take place between US President Donald Trump and Kim either in May or June. ANI

09:54 Kathua rape case: SC to resume hearing : The Supreme Court on Thursday will resume hearing the case of alleged rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl belonging to Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua area.





The minor girl, who belonged to a nomadic Muslim tribe, was allegedly abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed in January.In the wake of the incident, President Ram Nath Kovind, on April 22, promulgated the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, for effective deterrence against the commission of rape.





The ordinance seeks the death penalty for the rapists of girls below 12 years of age and stringent punishment for perpetrators of rape particularly of girls below 16 years, thereby strengthening the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.On Tuesday, the Kathua Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the bail application of the juvenile accused in the rape and murder of the aforementioned eight-year-old. -- ANI The Supreme Court on Thursday will resume hearing the case of alleged rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl belonging to Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua area.The minor girl, who belonged to a nomadic Muslim tribe, was allegedly abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed in January.In the wake of the incident, President Ram Nath Kovind, on April 22, promulgated the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, for effective deterrence against the commission of rape.The ordinance seeks the death penalty for the rapists of girls below 12 years of age and stringent punishment for perpetrators of rape particularly of girls below 16 years, thereby strengthening the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.On Tuesday, the Kathua Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the bail application of the juvenile accused in the rape and murder of the aforementioned eight-year-old. -- ANI

09:31 Kohli fined 12 lakh for slow over rate against CSK: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru on Wednesday night. The hosts had put on board a challenging 205 for eight but riding on MS Dhoni's power-packed 34-ball 70, Super Kings overhauled the formidable target with two balls to spare. "As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," an IPL press release said. -- PTI

09:25 PM Modi to leave for China today for 'informal summit' with Xi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for China today to attend an informal summit to be hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan city on April 27 and 28.

This informal discussion is going to take place for the first time after 1954.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday at the joint press conference with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj in Beijing said, "We will make sure that the informal summit (between PM Modi and Chinese President Jinping) will be a complete success and a milestone in China-India relations."

The informal summit is being seen as a move by the two countries to get their ties back on track following the Doklam stand-off last year, wherein troops from the two nations were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball standoff near Sikkim border between June to August.

The summit comes ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Qingdao city in June.

No agreements will be signed between India and China and no customary joint press conference will be held during Modi's two-day visit. -- ANI

08:52 Maximum pressure campaign on North Korea is working, says White House: The maximum pressure campaign of the Trump administration is working on North Korea, the White House said today, and ruled out any concession to Pyongyang right now. "We think that the maximum pressure campaign is working. We are not going to let up on that campaign until we see some of the words that they've made go into concrete action. But they're moving in the right direction," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference. Meanwhile, the US Senate today passed the North Korean Human Rights Act, a legislation that would update and reauthorise the 2004 law promoting human rights and freedom in the country. "It is both America's moral responsibility and in our national security interest to hold accountable the North Korean dictatorship for being one of the world's worst human rights abusers," Senator Marco Rubio said. The Kim regime, he said, "systematically and mercilessly terrorises" its own people, denying them their most basic freedoms. "It engages in extrajudicial killings, abductions, arbitrary detention, arrest, torture, forced starvation, and sexual violence against women," Rubio said. Senator ben Cardin said the North Korean people have suffered "enormously" for decades. "As the US and our allies and partners in the region prepare to engage Pyongyang in potential denuclearisation talks, we cannot take our eyes off the deplorable human rights situation in that country. Promoting and defending human rights must always remain a core pillar of US diplomacy abroad, and this bill will underscore that," he said. -- PTI

08:50 Pompeo's nomination for US secretary of state opposed for remarks on Indians, Muslims: The nomination of Mike Pompeo, the CIA Director, for the US secretary of state has been opposed by Democrats as they raked up his remarks on Indians, Muslims and other ethnic minorities. "These concerns are beyond policy disagreements, which alone are not a basis for rejecting a nominee," Senator Robert Menendez, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on the Senate floor as Senators debated on the Secretary of State nomination of Pompeo. Senator Charles Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, said he asked Pompeo if he would recant what he had said about Muslims and Indian Americans, LGBTQ Americans, and women's rights, now that he was in line to be the US secretary of state and had to deal with countries that might be affected by his remarks. "Again, he demurred. So, with a clear conscience, I will be voting against Mr Pompeo's nomination. I still believe the president deserves his team, and that disagreements on policy alone are not a sufficient reason to reject a nomination," he said.

"But I gave Mr Pompeo the benefit of the doubt and three chances to answer the questions that I thought were extremely important and assuage my broader concerns about his nomination, and (he) did not answer those questions in any way that was satisfying. So, with a clear conscience, I will be voting against his nomination," Schumer said. Another top Democrat Senator Robert Menendez also raised the issue. "On our own border, we simply cannot address the threat of drug traffickers or opioids without productive collaboration with Mexico. When the President wants to call Mexicans drug-traffickers and rapists, as our nation's top diplomat who during his confirmation hearing insisted his "record is exquisite with respect to treating people of each and every faith with the dignity they deserve" would Mr Pompeo advise the President not to? Or would it be the Pompeo who once called a political opponent a "turban-topper" prevail?" Menendez said. "How will he explain this kind of rhetoric to people of myriad different faiths who wear turbans whether millions of Sikhs, Punjabis or Muslims in India, a critically important ally or Orthodox Christians in the Horn of Africa, or tribal leaders in Afghanistan with whom we are trying to build constructive relationships based on values of democracy and human rights?" he asked. -- PTI

08:39 France won't leave Iran nuclear deal, says Macron: French President Emanuel Macron has said that France will not leave the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and pushed for a comprehensive agreement with Tehran to address the United States concerns. "There is an existing framework called the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) to control the nuclear activity of Iran. We signed it at the initiative of the US. We signed it, both the United States and France. That is why we cannot say we should get rid of it like that," Macron said in his joint address to the US Congress. He said the agreement may not address all and important concerns, "but we should not abandon it without having something substantial and more substantial instead," he said. The US and its President Trump, he said, will have to see its responsibilities regarding the issue. "But what I want to do, and what we decided together with your president, is that we can work on a more comprehensive deal addressing all of his concerns," he said. The objective on Iran, he said, was clear that it shall never possess any nuclear weapons. "Not now, not in five years, not in 10 years, never. But this policy should never lead us to war in the Middle East," he said. "We must ensure stability and respect sovereignty of the nations, including that one of Iran, which represents a great civilisation. Let us not replicate past mistakes in the region. Let us not be naive on one side. Let us not create new walls ourselves on the other side," Macron said. -- PTI

08:33 13 school children killed in a bus-train collision in UP: Thirteen children were killed and eight others injured when their school bus was hit by a train at an unmanned railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar area, around 50km from Gorakhpur, on Thursday morning.

The children, students of Divine Public School, were killed on the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims and directed Commissioner Gorakhpur to conduct an inquiry into the accident.