LIVE! 6-month jail for revealing Kathua victim's identity, warns HC

April 18, 2018

12:45 On April 13, the high court issued notices to 12 media houses for disclosing the identity of an eight-year-old girl who was gang raped and killed in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.





Of the 12, counsel for nine media houses were present in the court today. The court had earlier prohibited them "from effecting any publication including the name, address, photograph, family details, school details, neighbourhood or any other particulars which may have an effect of leading to the disclosure of the identity of the child victim".





In its news reports in connection with the case, The Press Trust of India has not disclosed the name or put out a photograph of the victim.



12:29 Named Kathua victim because of ignorance of law, says erring media houses : Media houses, issued notices for revealing the identity of the eight-year-old Kathua rape victim, today apologised before the Delhi High Court and were directed to pay Rs 10 lakh each to the Jammu and Kashmir Victim Compensation Fund. Advocates representing media houses told the court that the mistake of revealing the identity of the victim was due to their ignorance of the law and a misconception that they could name her as she was dead. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar directed that the compensation amount be deposited with the registrar general of the high court within a week and the money transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir legal service authority's account to be used for Jammu and Kashmir's victim compensation scheme. The bench also directed that wide and continuous publicity be given to the statutory provisions of law regarding privacy of victims of sexual offences and punishment for revealing their identities. -- PTI Media houses, issued notices for revealing the identity of the eight-year-old Kathua rape victim, today apologised before the Delhi High Court and were directed to pay Rs 10 lakh each to the Jammu and Kashmir Victim Compensation Fund. Advocates representing media houses told the court that the mistake of revealing the identity of the victim was due to their ignorance of the law and a misconception that they could name her as she was dead. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar directed that the compensation amount be deposited with the registrar general of the high court within a week and the money transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir legal service authority's account to be used for Jammu and Kashmir's victim compensation scheme. The bench also directed that wide and continuous publicity be given to the statutory provisions of law regarding privacy of victims of sexual offences and punishment for revealing their identities. -- PTI

12:23 6-month jail for revealing Kathua victim's identity, warns HC: Update on the Kathua rape: The Delhi High Court orders media houses who had revealed the identity of the Kathua victim and to whom notices were issued to pay Rs 10 lakh each to the court. The court will transfer the amount to J&K victims compensation fund. The court also said that anyone who discloses rape victim's identity can be imprisoned for six months. The next date of hearing in the case is 25th April.



Meanwhile, J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti condemned the incident saying, "How can someone do such a cruel thing to a small girl who is a manifestation of Mata Vaishno Devi. There is something wrong with society. Mufti was speaking in Katra, Jammu.





President Ram Nath Kovind said, "After, 70 years of independence such an incident occurring in any part of the country is shameful. We have to think what kind of society are we developing. It is our responsibility to ensure such a thing does not happen to any girl or woman."





Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh in an exclusive interview to the Indian Express said that PM Modi should follow his own advice to me and speak more often.

12:03 Basaveshwara not anybody's 'property': K'taka Home Min: Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday slammed BJP MP Shobha Karandlaj for objecting to the Congress party from honouring the 12th-century Lingayat philosopher Basaveshwara.





Talking to media, the state home minister said that Karandlaje is nobody to make such remarks and Basaveshwara is not her 'property'."Who is she? Who is she to tell us? Basaveshwara (12th-century Lingayat philosopher) is not the property of Shobha Karandlaje," Reddy said.





As per reports, the Karandlaje on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should not be allowed to garland the statue of Basaveshwara on the occasion of his annual Jayanti being observed across Karnataka on April 18.





Karandlaje had said that Siddaramaiah has no moral right to celebrate the birth anniversary of Basaveshwara.





Meanwhile, BJP Chief Amit Shah paid tribute to Basaveshwara and by garlanding on his status here.Further reacting on Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde's allegation that the truck which hit his escort vehicle in Haveri on Tuesday night was actually targeting him, the State Home Minister said that he will ask the police to probe the incident. (ANI) Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday slammed BJP MP Shobha Karandlaj for objecting to the Congress party from honouring the 12th-century Lingayat philosopher Basaveshwara.Talking to media, the state home minister said that Karandlaje is nobody to make such remarks and Basaveshwara is not her 'property'."Who is she? Who is she to tell us? Basaveshwara (12th-century Lingayat philosopher) is not the property of Shobha Karandlaje," Reddy said.As per reports, the Karandlaje on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should not be allowed to garland the statue of Basaveshwara on the occasion of his annual Jayanti being observed across Karnataka on April 18.Karandlaje had said that Siddaramaiah has no moral right to celebrate the birth anniversary of Basaveshwara.Meanwhile, BJP Chief Amit Shah paid tribute to Basaveshwara and by garlanding on his status here.Further reacting on Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde's allegation that the truck which hit his escort vehicle in Haveri on Tuesday night was actually targeting him, the State Home Minister said that he will ask the police to probe the incident. (ANI)

11:39 Lalu's son to get engaged today : Patna: Preparations underway for Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap's engagement to RJD MLA Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya. While the engagement will be held today, their marriage is likely to take place in May this year.





Tej Pratap represents the Mahua constituency in the Bihar Assembly. He won during the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections and was made the environment minister in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet. He is the elder son of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

11:34 Rs 10 lakh fine for media houses who revealed Kathua rape victim's identity : Delhi High Court orders media houses who had revealed the identity of the Kathua rape victim and to whom notices were issued, to pay Rs 10 lakh each to the court. The court will transfer the amount to J&K victims compensation fund. Delhi High Court orders media houses who had revealed the identity of the Kathua rape victim and to whom notices were issued, to pay Rs 10 lakh each to the court. The court will transfer the amount to J&K victims compensation fund.

11:28 West Bengal: Train services affected after strong winds hit the region last night; visuals from Siliguri railway station. West Bengal: Train services affected after strong winds hit the region last night; visuals from Siliguri railway station.

11:26 People will talk about Singapore, Amethi in the same breath: Rahul: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday assured the people of Amethi that in 15 years the constituency will be as developed as Singapore and California.





Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a school in his parliamentary constituency of Amethi, the Congress chief also accused the Centre and state government for halting the progress of the state by taking away the big projects.





"After 10-15 years, when people would mention Singapore and California, they will also mention Amethi in the same breath," Rahul said. He further said Amethi will become world famous education hub soon and nobody can stop this from happening.





The Gandhi scion is on a three-day visit to the family's pocket borough constituency of Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. His mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the Member of Parliament from Raebareli. -- ANI Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday assured the people of Amethi that in 15 years the constituency will be as developed as Singapore and California.Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a school in his parliamentary constituency of Amethi, the Congress chief also accused the Centre and state government for halting the progress of the state by taking away the big projects."After 10-15 years, when people would mention Singapore and California, they will also mention Amethi in the same breath," Rahul said. He further said Amethi will become world famous education hub soon and nobody can stop this from happening.The Gandhi scion is on a three-day visit to the family's pocket borough constituency of Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. His mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the Member of Parliament from Raebareli. -- ANI

11:08 Two tigers found dead at Ranthambore: Two tigers were found dead at the Ranthambore National Park, with forest officials suspecting that they were killed in a territorial fight with another tiger. Postmortem of the tigers will be conducted today to find the exact cause of the death. The tigers aged year-and-a-half were from the litter of tigress T-79 and were found dead at Aanwad-ki-Khad of Swai Man Singh Sanctuary in the park yesterday. Two tigers were found dead at the Ranthambore National Park, with forest officials suspecting that they were killed in a territorial fight with another tiger. Postmortem of the tigers will be conducted today to find the exact cause of the death. The tigers aged year-and-a-half were from the litter of tigress T-79 and were found dead at Aanwad-ki-Khad of Swai Man Singh Sanctuary in the park yesterday.

10:33 My government will transform India: PM : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government would transform India.





Addressing Indian diaspora at Stockholm University in the presence of Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, Prime Minister Modi talked about the steps being taken by BJP led NDA government for 'New India'.





"All these programmes (brought by the government) are not reforms. This is transformation. This is our promise. We will transform India. The road ahead is long but we have our destination in sight and determination in heart," Prime Minister Modi said.





He added that India is going through a big change and there is a government which is working day and night for bettering India's image, self-respect and taking India to new heights in the 21st century.





"Four years back, Indians gave us a solid mandate for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. We have worked hard for New India. In the last 4 years, we have taken steps after steps that have increased world's hope and belief in India. Be it an African nation or a small country of Pacific Ocean, ASEAN, Europe, or Asia; today all are seeing India as a trusted partner, a trusted friend," Prime Minister Modi said.





He said the government has left behind the culture of sloganeering about Garibi Hatao (poverty eradication) and made empowerment a tool.





"There used to just slogans about Garibi Hatao. We have left behind that culture. Empowerment has been made a tool to uplift the living standards of poor. Be it the empowerment of the weaker section of the society or of women; Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas mantra is becoming a reality," the Prime Minister said. -- ANI

10:27 Uproar over TN governor's pat on woman journalist's cheek : Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit walked straight into another controversy when after addressing a press conference at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai he responded to a woman's journalist question by patting her cheek.



The press conference had just concluded when the journalist Lakshmi Subramanian, who works with the Week, asked the governor a question at the venue of the crowded press conference, when it had almost ended.



The upset journalist tweeted this open letter about what happened.



"Governor Banwarilal Purohit, I am angered and agitated. You didn't answer my questions, but you decided to patronisingly, and without my consent, pat on my cheek as a reply. To you, it might be a mark of appreciation, and a "grandfatherly" gesture, as you replied to several questions during the hour-long press conference on sexual allegations against you. But to me, it was an uninvited gesture as I wanted only answers and not a pat on my cheek.



It was a day of news reports on the professor Nirmala Devi issue. As a journalist, I too wrote on the politics and the controversies surrounding the case. And, when there was a press communique from the governor's office saying he will meet the press at 6 pm, I too set out with our Manorama TV crew to pose a few questions to Banwarilal Purohit on the issue.



I was sitting right on the first row throughout the press conference. I had three to four questions to him over allegations of sexual misconduct, and the reports over a home ministry enquiry against Banwarilal Purohit. To these, he replied with much anger, dubbing them, "nonsense and baseless allegation."



The press conference went on and there were so many questions on the allegations surrounding Raj Bhavan, and his excellency Governor Banwarilal Purohit himself. When a scribe asked him if he should appoint a committee when the professor, in her recorded audio conversation, drops his name, his face turned red, and all that he said was, "I haven't even seen her face."



During the entire press conference, it seemed that Banwarilal Purohit wanted to reiterate the fact that he is the highest authority of the state as per constitution. To questions on his authority to appoint the one-man committee under retired IAS officer R. Santhanam, he said he has acted as per the existing guidelines under Universities Act.



The press conference was almost over. And when he got up from his chair, a TV reporter quickly managed to grab his attention and asked him about how much progress he had in learning Tamil. Purohit had earlier spoke about his interest in learning the language. He was happy to answer the question. "Thamizh oru inimaiyana mozhi (Tamil is a very sweet language)," he said.



I was standing next to him. "Who is your Tamil teacher," I asked him. Standing next to me was my friend Lavanya Natarajan of News 7, who also had the same question. Banwarilal Purohit didn't reply, but moved a step forward. My next question to him was the one that he had refuse to answer earlier. "Sir, you said you are satisfied with the government's performance. Are you satisfied when it comes to the performance of universities too," I asked him.



He didn't hear me at all. Instead, he patted on my left cheek and got away. It was a crowded press conference, and I was transfixed for a moment by that gesture. Lavanya tried to console me.



I rushed to the washroom and washed my face several times. When I narrated my ordeal on Twitter, many trolled me. But there were many who supported me too. And I sincerely thank them.



I want to say, yes I am agitated. Many may ask me to dismiss the entire episode saying, 'may be, this was a pat of appreciation' or 'a grandfatherly gesture'. But to me, Banwarilal Purohit is the governor of a state, and I am a journalist whose responsibility is to ask the right questions. I expect answers, not a pat on my cheek.



An act like this moments after he dismissed a barrage of questions about allegations of sexual misconduct against him, to me, is unprofessional behaviour. And, it is completely uncalled for to touch a strangera womanwithout her consent."



09:49 Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty nears 10,600: The BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade today, continuing its winning spree for the 10th straight session, on positive global leads and sustained buying by domestic institutional investors. The 30-share index moved higher by 110.13 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 34,505.19. The gauge had gained 1,375.99 points in the previous nine sessions. All the sectoral indices, led by metal and healthcare The BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade today, continuing its winning spree for the 10th straight session, on positive global leads and sustained buying by domestic institutional investors. The 30-share index moved higher by 110.13 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 34,505.19. The gauge had gained 1,375.99 points in the previous nine sessions. All the sectoral indices, led by metal and healthcare

09:41 Surat rape: Minor victim identified : The Gujarat Police on Tuesday identified the minor girl, whose body was found brutalised and raped in Surat.Surat's Police Commissioner, Satish Sharma said that the victim was from Andhra Pradesh and went missing in October last year.





"Parents of the victim have arrived in Surat, their DNA test will be conducted soon," Sharma said.





The body of the then-unidentified minor girl, believed be in the age group of 9 to 11 years was found from a cricket ground in Bhestan area of Surat on April 6 with 86 injury marks.





After a five-hour long postmortem, it was revealed that the girl was raped and tortured for at least eight days. She was strangled to death.





None of her family came forward at that time to claim the body.





Civil Hospital Forensic Head Ganesh Govekar said, "The girl's body had 86 injury marks including ones on her private parts. Samples have been taken for forensic test to ascertain whether she was drugged or not."





Police inspector BK. Jhala said that a case of rape has been registered and also booked the unidentified accused under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.





A reward of Rs 20,000 was announced for anyone providing information about the girl or her family. -- ANI

09:38 Kathua rape-murder: Mehbooba meets J-K Governor, calls for speedy trial : Amid the recent protest over the gangrape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday met Governor NN Vohra and urged that that hearing in the case should take place every day in court.





Chief Minister Mufti met Vohra at the capital's Raj Bhavan. Mufti also apprised the governor about her recent meetings and discussions in Delhi over future developments within the state.





09:30 Internet, satellite existed since Mahabharata era, claims Tripura CM: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb claimed that internet and satellite are not something new but existed since the Mahabharata era.





Speaking at a Regional Workshop on Computerisation and Reforms at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala, Deb said that the internet was invented by India lakhs of years ago.





"Internet and satellite communication had existed in the days of Mahabharata. How could Sanjaya (the charioteer of King Dhritarashtra) give a detailed account and description to the blind king about the battle of Kurukshetra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time," he said.





The BJP leader said that the European nations and the United States may claim that it is their invention, but it is actually India's technology.





"Internet and satellite system had existed in India during lakhs of years ago. The richest culture belongs to our nation and I feel proud of it. Even today in internet and software technology, we are ahead. See Microsoft, it may be a US company but most of its engineers are all from our country," he added.





The Tripura Chief Minister viewed that since the era of the Mahabharata, India was top in technology but somehow in the middle, it got lost.





"But, again today India has regained its position in technology in the world and it can be proved from the fact that a large number of software engineers play a vital role in the US companies," the Chief Minister said.





Deb further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big push to digitisation by making it accessible to citizens across the country.





09:22 12-year-old mentally challenged girl raped in Delhi: A 12-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in outer Delhi's Rohini, police said on Tuesday. The accused also made a video of the act and circulated it, they said. The man who raped her was arrested and two others who shot the video have been detained. The accused took the girl along with him to his house where he called the two others for shooting the video, they added. They threatened the girl with dire consequences if she reported the matter. On Saturday, her mother received the video of the alleged act and informed the police. The video was also circulated to others, they added. -- PTI

09:09 20 dead as bus carrying marriage party falls into Sone river in MP: At least 20 members of a marriage party were killed when a mini-truck carrying them fell off a bridge over the Sone river in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh last night, officials said. Around 30 people were injured in the accident.

Expressing deep sorrow over the accident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, the district collector said. The mini-truck fell off the Jogdaha bridge near Amelia in Bahri police station area of the district, he said. The vehicle fell about 60-70-foot down onto the dry river bed. Efforts were on to pull out the truck. The site is about 42 km from the Sidhi district headquarters, he said. Both the district collector and the district police chief reached the spot and were supervising the rescue operation, the officials added. -- PTI

08:51 PM Modi arrives in UK for bilateral meetings, CHOGM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Kingdom for a four-day visit of bilateral engagements as well as multilateral discussions as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson received Modi at the Heathrow airport in London. Johnson said he was "excited" about the growing India-UK bilateral trade and that the visit will help build on "huge economic advantages". "..thanks to our shared history, we have a living bridge between us and now we want to build on the incredible tech sector where both India and the UK are making giant strides together," Johnson said in a statement. Modi is set for a packed day of official engagements today, starting with his bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street. The two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including separatism, cross-border terrorism, visas and immigration. A memorandum of understanding on the return of illegal immigrants, which had expired in 2014, will be officially renewed to take into account biometric and other developments in the field, along with a range of nearly a dozen MoUs across different sectors. Modi will then head to the Science Museum in London to visit the '5000 Years of Science and Innovation' exhibition where he will interact with Indian-origin and other scientists and innovators based in the UK. The event, hosted by Prince Charles, will include the launch of a new Ayurvedic Centre of Excellence, aimed at creating a first-of-its-kind global network for evidence-based research on yoga and Ayurveda. A brief stop to garland the Basaveshwara statue -- which Modi had inaugurated during his last visit to the UK in 2015 -- on the banks of the river Thames will then be followed by his second meeting with May at an event hosted by the British prime minister at the Francis Crick Institute. After an interaction with Indian-origin scientists working on cancer research, malaria and other tropical diseases, both leaders will initiate the India-UK CEOs Forum. Modi is then scheduled for a private audience with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace before the 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' diaspora event, to be telecast live from the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London today. The event, billed as the centrepiece of the 'Living Bridge' theme of the India-UK bilateral visit, will involve Modi addressing questions from across the world which have already been received via social media. At the end of the live telecast, he will join Heads of Government from 52 other Commonwealth countries at a dinner hosted by the British prime minister as a formal welcome to CHOGM. This will be followed by the executive session of the heads in London tomorrow before they head to Windsor for the CHOGM retreat, where the world leaders will interact on an informal basis. This will conclude Modi's UK visit after which he will leave for India. -- PTI

Image: UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson received PM Modi at the Heathrow airport in London. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

08:46 CIA Director secretly met Kim Jong Un in North Korea: Reports: CIA Director Mike Pompeo recently travelled to North Korea to meet with its leader Kim Jong Un, United States media reported.

The highly unusual, secret visit comes ahead of a planned historic summit between the North Korean leader and US President Donald Trump, currently planned for sometime in late May or early June.

It will be the first official meeting between a member of the ruling Kim family and a sitting US president.

The White House declined to comment on CIA director's visit.

However, Trump, who is currently hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said on Tuesday that the US and North Korea were holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for an anticipated meeting with Kim.

"We have had direct talks," the President said.

The White House later clarified Trump's comments to make it clear he has not yet talked directly with Kim.

08:24 Former US First Lady Barbara Bush dies at 92: Former First Lady Barbara Pierce Bush, wife of a United States president and mother of another, died today.

She was 92. Her husband George Herbert Walker Bush, the former US president and her son George walker Bush, also a former president, were by her side along with other family members when she breathed her last at her Houston home. "A former First Lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the age of 92," said a statement from the office of her husband. Funeral arrangements would be announced as soon as is practical, the statement said. She is survived by her husband, five children -- including former President George W. Bush -- and her brother Scott Pierce, as well as 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Over the past few years, she had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure. In her final days, she decided against seeking additional medical treatment. Bush was last hospitalised for bronchitis in January of 2017 alongside her husband, who was being treated in the ICU. Joining the nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania said Barbara Bush as a wife, mother, grandmother, military spouse, and former First Lady, was an advocate of the American family. "Amongst her greatest achievements was recognising the importance of literacy as a fundamental family value that requires nurturing and protection. She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well," Trump said. -- PTI