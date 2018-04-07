LIVE! Bail hearing in Salman's blackbuck case continues today

Write a comment

April 07, 2018

10:47 Hijab-clad Muslim woman stabbed in US: A 31-year-old Hijab-wearing nurse in the US was stabbed in a roadside attack by a man reportedly motivated by anti-Muslim hate, police said.

A reward of $5,000 has been announced for information leading to the arrest of the attacker.

The victim, who is white and wears a hijab, said that she was driving home early Thursday morning from her job as a nurse when her car was almost sideswiped by a red vehicle in northwest Harris county, according to the Houston chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Houston).

She got out of her vehicle to check for damage when the car made a U-turn and pulled up behind her, it said.

The driver got out of the vehicle and began screaming obscenities and racial and religious slurs at the woman. She tried to get back into her vehicle through the passenger side, but the door was locked, the organisation said.

The attacker then waved a knife in her face, hitting her with the knife handle on her shoulder and arms. Eventually, he stabbed the woman in the arm, severing an artery and staining himself with blood in the process, it said.

A passenger in the vehicle got out and attempted to restrain the attacker, eventually getting him to climb back in the car and leave the scene, CAIR said.

The woman returned to the hospital where she worked and was treated for her stab wounds.

The two men are described as white males between 20 and 35 years old. The Harris county sheriff's office is investigating the case.

-- PTI

10:38 Putting an end to much speculation, Judge Ravindra Joshi has begun hearing arguments for Salman Khan's bail plea in the Jodhpur Sessions Court, as originally scheduled.

According to legal experts, the sitting judge has seven days to get himself relieved and if he does so, the judge can proceed with the decision on Khan's application on Saturday itself. Putting an end to much speculation, Judge Ravindra Joshi has begun hearing arguments for Salman Khan's bail plea in the Jodhpur Sessions Court, as originally scheduled.

10:24 JUST IN: India's Leander Paes becomes most successful player in history of Davis Cup, notches up a record 43rd doubles win in tie against China. He, along with partner Rohan Bopanna won against Chinese players Gong, Mao Xin/Zhang, Ze -- 5-7, 7-6, 7-6.



10:13 Bail hearing in Salman's blackbuck case continues today: The Jodhpur District and Sessions Court is on Saturday expected to pronounce its order on the bail plea of actor Salman Khan, who was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by a lower court on Thursday. Salman was sentenced to five years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, near Jodhpur, during the shooting of "Hum Saath Saath Hain".

Salman's counsel on Friday morning moved a petition in the court for bail and suspension of sentence. The hearing was adjourned yesterday, and deferred to today after district and sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi called for records pertaining to the trial court judgment.

"The court listened to the arguments of the defence and has now asked for all the records regarding this case from the trial court that pronounced the sentence yesterday. The hearing will commence again on Saturday morning," public prosecutor Pokhar Ram Bishnoi said on Friday.

The actor has spent two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail amid tight security. Besides a five-year jail term, Salman was imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

10:04 JUST IN: In what comes as a major relief for Salman Khan and the potential fate of his bail hearing, Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who was transferred in a "routine shuffle" late last night, is expected to continue on the case.

09:57 Jaitley admitted to AIIMS, to undergo surgery today: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was on friday admitted to AIIMS and is scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant operation today, sources said.

Jaitley, 65, has been suffering from a kidney ailment and skipped office since Monday. He has not even taken oath of office after being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Sources said the minister, who was confined to a 'controlled environment' at home, was shifted to AIIMS on Friday evening.

A kidney transplant operation is scheduled for today, they said, adding all formalities for a donor kidney have been completed.

The minister, who cancelled his scheduled visit to London for the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue next week, had confirmed his illness in a tweet yesterday. "I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted," he had tweeted.

Jaitley, however, had not elaborated on the ailment, but said he was "currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me."

He is likely to be operated by nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria from Apollo hospital, also brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, who is a family friend of Jaitley.

Jaitley had in September 2014 undergone a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition. That surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications.

He had a heart surgery several years ago.

-- PTI

09:26 Nepal PM Oli receives ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan: Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli receives ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.

The Nepal PM arrived in India on Friday on a three-day visit.

Oli was received at the airport by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

On the third day of his visit, the Nepalese premier will visit the G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand.

He will visit the Breeder Seed Production Centre and an integrated farming project there.

Oli will also be conferred with a Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science at the university.

09:04 Goa issues alert after intel on terrorists using sea route to arrive in India: Goa today issued an alert to all the vessels and casinos operating off the state's coast following an intelligence input about possible arrival of terrorists on board a fishing trawler, the state's ports minister said. State's Ports Minister Jayesh Salgaoncar said that his department has issued a warning to all the off shore casinos, water sports operators and barges to be alert as the Indian Coast Guard has shared an intelligence input about a possible terror attack on the western coast. The alert is not specific to Goa. It can be even to Mumbai or Gujarat coast, but we have alerted the vessels and concerned agencies, Salgaoncar said.

A fishing trawler from India which was seized by Pakistan has been released and there is intelligence input that on its way back, it may carry terrorists, the minister said. State's Ports Department has written to the off shore casinos and cruise vessels, and barges to remain alert in the wake of the intelligence input. Have received intelligence input from District Coast Guard that anti-national elements have boarded an apprehended Indian fishing boat in Karachi and (are) likely to land on Indian coast and attack vital installations, states the communication by Captain of Ports James Braganza to Goa's tourism department and all the water sports operators, casinos, and cruise vessels and barges. All vessels to increase security and report any sighting or untoward movement to concerned authorities, the letter states.

When contacted, Braganza confirmed sending the letter today to all the people concerned. The letter was also marked to State Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma.

-- PTI

08:44 Judge transferred, Salman Khan's bail hearing might be delayed: It seems like Bollywood actor Salman Khan will have to spend few more nights in jail as the District and Sessions Judge, who was scheduled to hear the actor's bail plea in blackbuck poaching case has been transferred by the Rajasthan high court.

The Rajasthan HC transferred Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi along with other 87 district judges.

Joshi was scheduled to take the decision on the bail plea, filed by the actor in Jodhpur Sessions Court on Saturday.

The actor had on Thursday appealed for a bail following his conviction in the 20-year-old case.

Salman was sentenced to five years in prison after being held guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1998.

The actor is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail.

08:19 CBI alerts airports. Chanda, Deepak, Venugopal can't leave India without informing authorities: Look out circulars have been issued to all airports against CEO of ICICI bank, Chanda Kochhar, her husband and businessman Deepak Kochhar and promoter of the Videocon group of companies, Venugopal Dhoot. A look out circular ensures that the person concerned cannot leave an airport without informing the authorities first.

The LOC was sent at the behest of the CBI which last week filed a preliminary enquiry case against Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot. Rajiv Kochhar, brother of Deepak Kochhar and promoter of Avista Advisory Services, was detained at Mumbai airport when he was leaving for Singapore for a business trip.

The pre-emptive move on the part of the investigative agency comes in the wake of a series of economic offenders fleeing the country. Nirav Modi refused to return to India from Hong Kong despite repeated notices by the CBI, Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate. Lalit Modi has invested millions of pounds to get a residency status in the UK and Vijay Mallya is digging his heels in, also in the UK. Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari is also believed to be in the UK.

07:55 Indrani Mukerjea admitted in Mumbai hospital: Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in daughter Sheena Bora's murder and former head of INX media, was admitted to the JJ Hospital in Byculla late on Friday.

According to media reports, doctor said that she was rushed to the emergency ward in a delirious condition.

Indrani, is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail on the charges of murder of her daughter Sheena.

Sheena was abducted and murdered in 2012, allegedly by her mother Indrani, Indrani's ex husband Sanjeev Khanna, driver Shyamvar Rai in conspiracy with Peter Mukerjea.

-- ANI