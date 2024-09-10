RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Treason! BJP on Rahul 'tarnishing' India in US
September 10, 2024  11:43
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his statements in Washington DC saying that tarnishing the country's image abroad is a crime like treason and no patriot can do this. 

"Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and he is also accountable for the country. Going out of the country and tarnishing the country's image is a crime like treason, no patriot can do this. But Rahul ji seems to have become frustrated with the Congress after losing for the third time in a row and is venting his frustration out in America by spoiling the country's image," Chouhan told ANI on Tuesday. 

"There is Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) within the country but when we go abroad, we only represent the country like former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji used to do," he said. 

The Union Minister also recalled his past visit to America and said that when asked about whether the then Prime Minister of India was an underachiever, he had answered that an Indian PM could never be an underachiever. 

"When I also went to America once, Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of India at that time. When I was asked a question there whether the Prime Minister of India is an underachiever, I answered that he is the Prime Minister of India and the Prime Minister of India can never be an underachiever. He is the leader of the country, this is the feeling of the country," Chouhan said. -- ANI
