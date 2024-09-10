RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sitaram Yechury critical, on respiratory support
September 10, 2024  11:49
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury's condition 'critical', on respiratory support at AIIMS, the party said. 

Sitaram Yechury was admitted to the hospital due to high fever on August 19, after which he was shifted to the ICU. 
