RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC to hear Tharoor's plea in defamation case
September 10, 2024  00:34
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor/File image
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor/File image
The Supreme Court has agreed to consider listing on Tuesday a plea of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor against a Delhi high court verdict that refused to quash the defamation proceedings against him on a complaint lodged over his alleged "scorpion on Shivling" remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

A top court bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which held the proceedings till 6 pm on Monday as against the usual 4 pm, was requested by a lawyer that Tharoor's plea be heard on Tuesday or else, he will have to appear in a Delhi court in connection with a private defamation complaint the same day. 

"This is urgent. We seek the listing tomorrow. The case (of Tharoor) was quashed by the Delhi high court," the lawyer said. 

"Just circulate an email. I will look into it just now," the CJI said. 

The Delhi high court refused to quash the defamation proceedings against Tharoor on August 29. 

It had said prima facie, imputations like "scorpion on Shivling" against the prime minister were "despicable and deplorable". 

The high court had said prima facie, the remarks defamed the prime minister, the ruling BJP as well as its office-bearers and members. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nissanka in league of elite batters
Nissanka in league of elite batters

Another Sri Lankan batter made his way to the record books with Dimuth Karunaratne...

A captain's gamble: How Sri Lanka outwitted England at The Oval
A captain's gamble: How Sri Lanka outwitted England at The Oval

'Pathum Nissanka is easily one of the best batters to have come out of Sri Lanka in the recent past and he has delivered once again,' he tweeted with an applause emoji.

Air Force, Army, Navy vice chiefs fly Tejas aircraft
Air Force, Army, Navy vice chiefs fly Tejas aircraft

The participation of the three vice chiefs in the Tarang Shakti exercise demonstrated the growing focus on cross-domain cooperation, with land, sea, and air forces working together to face modern challenges, an official said.

Syria thump India to win maiden Intercontinental Cup title
Syria thump India to win maiden Intercontinental Cup title

India had won the title in 2018 and 2023, while it was the first trophy for Syria who had finished third in 2019.

28% GST on online gaming spiked revenue by 412%: Sitharaman
28% GST on online gaming spiked revenue by 412%: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that GST collection from online gaming has increased 412 per cent in six months from October 1, 2023, when 28 per cent tax was levied on these services. Briefing media on the decisions...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances