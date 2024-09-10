SC to hear Tharoor's plea in defamation case





A top court bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which held the proceedings till 6 pm on Monday as against the usual 4 pm, was requested by a lawyer that Tharoor's plea be heard on Tuesday or else, he will have to appear in a Delhi court in connection with a private defamation complaint the same day.





"This is urgent. We seek the listing tomorrow. The case (of Tharoor) was quashed by the Delhi high court," the lawyer said.





"Just circulate an email. I will look into it just now," the CJI said.





The Delhi high court refused to quash the defamation proceedings against Tharoor on August 29.





It had said prima facie, imputations like "scorpion on Shivling" against the prime minister were "despicable and deplorable".





The high court had said prima facie, the remarks defamed the prime minister, the ruling BJP as well as its office-bearers and members. -- PTI

The Supreme Court has agreed to consider listing on Tuesday a plea of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor against a Delhi high court verdict that refused to quash the defamation proceedings against him on a complaint lodged over his alleged "scorpion on Shivling" remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.