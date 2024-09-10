RSS thinks some religions inferior: Rahul





The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha was addressing a gathering of several hundred Indian Americans in Herndon, a Virginia suburb of Washington DC, on Monday.





"First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. The fight is not about politics. That is superficial, Gandhi said as he asked one of the Sikh attendees in the front rows to give his name. What is your name, brother with the turban," he asked.





"The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That's what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions," said the Congress leader.





Gandhi is currently on a four-day visit to the United States. His first stop was in Dallas which began on Saturday, and he arrived in Washington DC on Monday.





Criticising the RSS for their policies and vision of India, he said, "What the RSS is basically saying is that certain states are inferior to other states. Certain languages are inferior to other languages. Certain religions are inferior to other religions. Certain communities are inferior to other communities. This is what the fight is about."





"...that is the ideology of the RSS. Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Manipuri. These are all inferior languages. That's what the fight is about," he said, asserting that these issues end up in the polling booth, the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha.





"But the fight is about what type of India we are going to have," he said. He asserted that regardless of the region one belongs from, "all of you have your history, all of you have your tradition, all of you have your language, and every single one of them is as important as any other one. -- PTI

