Rahul: When PM said he speaks to God we knew...
September 10, 2024  09:38
Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said the moment the Prime Minister claimed that he can "speak directly to God," the Congress party knew that he has been "blown apart."

He further said that Prime Minister Modi didn't face any political adversity for years while being the Chief Minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister of India, but suddenly the 'idea' collapsed.

The Congress leader was interacting with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, on Monday (local time).

"Halfway through the campaign, Modi didn't think that he was near 300-400 seats...We were getting information from regular sources, some of the intelligence agencies...it was very clear. There was this internal thing going on in the Prime Minister that I could see...he (PM Modi) was in Gujarat for many years, never faced adversity, and became Prime Minister of India. And suddenly, this idea started to crack," Rahul Gandhi said,

"We knew when he said that I speak directly to God. We knew that there we had blown him apart...We saw it as a psychological collapse," he added.
