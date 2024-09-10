RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul in US: You will never be Ambani, Adani
September 10, 2024  09:07
Rahul Gandhi speaking on Ambani, Adani while talking to students at the prestigious Georgetown University in the US. 

"There are many people who come from the upper caste who say, look, what have we done wrong? Why are we being punished? So, then you think about increasing dramatically the supply of some of these things. You think about decentralising power. You think about involving many more people in the governance of our country. You think of opening up. With all due respect, I don't think any of you are ever going to become Adani or Ambani. There's a reason for that. You can't. Because those doors are closed. So the answer to people in the general cast is you open those doors," Gandhi said.

When asked about the Uniform Civil Code, Gandhi said he would comment on it only after he knows what is BJP's proposal. 

"BJP is proposing a uniform civil code. We haven't seen it. We have no idea what they're talking about. For us to comment on it doesn't make sense. When they pull it out, then we'll have a look and we'll comment on it," he said. 

Gandhi also said members of the INDIA coalition had differences but agreed on a lot of things. "We agree that the Constitution of India should be defended. Most of us agree on the idea of the caste census. We agree that two businesspeople, namely Adani and Ambani, shouldn't run every single business in India. So, for you to say that we don't agree, I think, is inaccurate," he said.
