Politics after 2028 Olympics: Mahavir Phogat upset at Vinesh decision
September 10, 2024  09:47
Dronacharya awardee and wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat said that he is "saddened" by the decision of Olympian wrestler and Congress candidate from Julana, Vinesh Phogat, of joining the politics, adding that she could have taken the decision of joining the politics after the 2028 Olympics.

"She did very well in the Paris Olympics but got disqualified in the final. It is my personal opinion that she should participate in the 2028 Olympics. Gold medal is my dream; she did not get it but the people of India gave her immense love and they had expected a Gold from her. People were disheartened...The decision that she has taken, I am saddened by it that she had joined politics. But she could have taken this decision after the 2028 Olympics, it would have been better," Mahavir Singh Phogat told ANI.

He further said that Vinesh Phogat had no plans of of joining politics and contesting the election.

"There was no such planning (of joining Vinesh Phogat politics and contesting elections) earlier. Neither Bajrang, nor she had this idea. I don't know how Congress did it but she had no intentions earlier to contest elections," he added.
