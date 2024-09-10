RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


More than 66K idols immersed on 2nd day of Ganesh festival in Mumbai
September 10, 2024  01:01
More than 66,000 idols were immersed in various water bodies in Mumbai on the second day of the Ganesh festival, civic officials said on Monday. 

The festival began on Saturday with families and 'savajanik mandals' (public groups) installing the idols of their beloved god at homes and community pandals in the city. 

The idols were taken out for immersion from Sunday afternoon after one-and-a-half days. 

Till 3am on Monday, 66,339 idols were immersed in the sea, other water bodies and artificial ponds, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said. 

"No untoward incident was reported anywhere during the immersion," the BMC said. These comprise 65,894 'gharguti' (household), 420 'sarvajanik' and 25 'hartalika' idols, he said. 

At least 30,241 household idols and 251 public mandal idols were immersed in artificial ponds, set up to avoid pollution in natural water bodies. -- PTI
