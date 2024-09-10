RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
J-K polls: Congress releases third list of 19 candidates
September 10, 2024  00:51
File image
File image
The Congress on Monday released its third list for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, fielding JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla from RS Pura-Jammu South, Chaudhary Lal Singh from Basohli, and former NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan from Bishnah (SC). 

With this list, the Congress has declared a total of 34 candidates for the assembly polls. 

The National Conference and the Congress have finalised the seat-sharing formula and will contest 51 and 32 seats, respectively. 

There will be a friendly contest on a few seats. 

Besides Bhalla, Singh and Kundan, the Congress fielded Irshad Ab Gani from Langate, Haji Abdul Rashid Dar from Sopore, Adv. Irfan Hafeez Lone from Wagoora-Kreeri, Summit Mangotra from Udhampur West, Mool Raj from Ramnagar (SC) Kajal Rajput from Bani and Manohar Lal Sharma from Billawar, among the 19 candidates announced Monday. 

The party also fielded Thakur Balbir Singh from Jasrota, Rakesh Choudhary Jatt from Hiranagar, Yashpal Kundal from Ramgarh (SC), Krishan Dev Singh from Samba, T.S. Tony from Bahu, Yogesh Sawhney Balbir Singh from Nagrota, Thakur Manmohan Singh from Jammu West and Mula Ram from Marh (SC). -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nissanka in league of elite batters
Nissanka in league of elite batters

Another Sri Lankan batter made his way to the record books with Dimuth Karunaratne...

A captain's gamble: How Sri Lanka outwitted England at The Oval
A captain's gamble: How Sri Lanka outwitted England at The Oval

'Pathum Nissanka is easily one of the best batters to have come out of Sri Lanka in the recent past and he has delivered once again,' he tweeted with an applause emoji.

Air Force, Army, Navy vice chiefs fly Tejas aircraft
Air Force, Army, Navy vice chiefs fly Tejas aircraft

The participation of the three vice chiefs in the Tarang Shakti exercise demonstrated the growing focus on cross-domain cooperation, with land, sea, and air forces working together to face modern challenges, an official said.

Syria thump India to win maiden Intercontinental Cup title
Syria thump India to win maiden Intercontinental Cup title

India had won the title in 2018 and 2023, while it was the first trophy for Syria who had finished third in 2019.

28% GST on online gaming spiked revenue by 412%: Sitharaman
28% GST on online gaming spiked revenue by 412%: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that GST collection from online gaming has increased 412 per cent in six months from October 1, 2023, when 28 per cent tax was levied on these services. Briefing media on the decisions...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances