H'yana poll: AAP releases 2nd list as talks with Cong fails

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its second list of nine candidates for the Haryana assembly polls.

The party's first list of 20 candidates was released on Monday as seat-sharing talks with the Congress broke down.

In its second list, the AAP has announced the candidates for Indri, Sadhaura, Thanesar, Ratia, Adampur, Barwala, Tigaon, Faridabad and Bawal constituencies.





Hawa Singh has been fielded from Indri and Pravesh Mehta from Faridabad.





Earlier in the day, AAP Haryana chief Sushil Gupta said the party will release its second list.





"We waited till an appropriate time (for the Congress). We will issue the second list today. The AAP will fight on 90 seats with full strength. We have only one aim to uproot the corrupt BJP government," Gupta told PTI .