RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
H'yana poll: AAP releases 2nd list as talks with Cong fails
September 10, 2024  12:31
image
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its second list of nine candidates for the Haryana assembly polls.
 
The party's first list of 20 candidates was released on Monday as seat-sharing talks with the Congress broke down.
 
In its second list, the AAP has announced the candidates for Indri, Sadhaura, Thanesar, Ratia, Adampur, Barwala, Tigaon, Faridabad and Bawal constituencies.

Hawa Singh has been fielded from Indri and Pravesh Mehta from Faridabad.

Earlier in the day, AAP Haryana chief Sushil Gupta said the party will release its second list.

"We waited till an appropriate time (for the Congress). We will issue the second list today. The AAP will fight on 90 seats with full strength. We have only one aim to uproot the corrupt BJP government," Gupta told PTI .
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ganesh Chaturthi Recipe: Vaatli Dal
Ganesh Chaturthi Recipe: Vaatli Dal

Serve this chatpata treat to your Bappa!

Bangladesh pace star Nahid Rana plots India's downfall
Bangladesh pace star Nahid Rana plots India's downfall

The 21-year-old consistently bowled in the range of 150 kph and stood out as the star performer in Bangladesh's 2-0 series sweep in Pakistan.

'Lord Ganesha Is Our Best Friend'
'Lord Ganesha Is Our Best Friend'

You can e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location, details about your Lord Ganesha and what this festival means to you. We will publish the best entries right here on Rediff.com.

Sitaram Yechury in 'critical' condition, on respiratory support
Sitaram Yechury in 'critical' condition, on respiratory support

The 72-year-old Yechury is being treated for acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS, it said in a statement.

70 kg cement blocks kept on tracks in bid to derail train in Ajmer
70 kg cement blocks kept on tracks in bid to derail train in Ajmer

The incident occurred between Saradhna and Bangad stations of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on the Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances