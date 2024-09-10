How many more deaths? TMC asks docs to return





The party also questioned how many more lives must be lost before the medical fraternity fulfils its duty.





In a post on X, TMC said, "One tragedy after another - the human cost of doctors abstaining from their duty is mounting. This time, a man from Haripal, Hooghly, lost his life after being denied the treatment he desperately needed. We have always acknowledged the concerns behind the protests, but how many more lives must be lost before the medical fraternity rises to the occasion and fulfills its duty?"





People of Bengal including doctors have been protesting the brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The victim was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9th.





On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged doctors to return to work.





During an administrative review meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Monday, Banerjee stated, "The Supreme Court has requested doctors to resume work immediately. I also request that they return to duty, and if they wish to meet me, they are always welcome."





On Monday, the Supreme Court reminded that no action should be taken against doctors once they return to work by 5 pm, today, while hearing the case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.





However, the court noted that if they fail to do so, the court will not be able to restrain the state government, and further absence from work might lead to disciplinary action against them. -- ANI

