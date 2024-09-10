RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
How many more deaths? TMC asks docs to return
September 10, 2024  12:38
image
The Trinamool Congress Party on Tuesday renewed its call for doctors to return to work and pointed out that the human cost of doctors abstaining from their duty is mounting.

The party also questioned how many more lives must be lost before the medical fraternity fulfils its duty.

In a post on X, TMC said, "One tragedy after another - the human cost of doctors abstaining from their duty is mounting. This time, a man from Haripal, Hooghly, lost his life after being denied the treatment he desperately needed. We have always acknowledged the concerns behind the protests, but how many more lives must be lost before the medical fraternity rises to the occasion and fulfills its duty?"

People of Bengal including doctors have been protesting the brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The victim was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9th.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged doctors to return to work.

During an administrative review meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Monday, Banerjee stated, "The Supreme Court has requested doctors to resume work immediately. I also request that they return to duty, and if they wish to meet me, they are always welcome."

On Monday, the Supreme Court reminded that no action should be taken against doctors once they return to work by 5 pm, today, while hearing the case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

However, the court noted that if they fail to do so, the court will not be able to restrain the state government, and further absence from work might lead to disciplinary action against them. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ganesh Chaturthi Recipe: Vaatli Dal
Ganesh Chaturthi Recipe: Vaatli Dal

Serve this chatpata treat to your Bappa!

Bangladesh pace star Nahid Rana plots India's downfall
Bangladesh pace star Nahid Rana plots India's downfall

The 21-year-old consistently bowled in the range of 150 kph and stood out as the star performer in Bangladesh's 2-0 series sweep in Pakistan.

'Lord Ganesha Is Our Best Friend'
'Lord Ganesha Is Our Best Friend'

You can e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location, details about your Lord Ganesha and what this festival means to you. We will publish the best entries right here on Rediff.com.

Sitaram Yechury in 'critical' condition, on respiratory support
Sitaram Yechury in 'critical' condition, on respiratory support

The 72-year-old Yechury is being treated for acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS, it said in a statement.

70 kg cement blocks kept on tracks in bid to derail train in Ajmer
70 kg cement blocks kept on tracks in bid to derail train in Ajmer

The incident occurred between Saradhna and Bangad stations of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on the Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances