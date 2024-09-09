Will restore Art 370 even if it takes years: Farooq





Abdullah's remarks came a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said restoring Article 370 was impossible as long as the BJP is there.





"I want to ask him how many years did it take for them (BJP) to revoke it? We might take many years to restore it, but we will surely restore it. This is the voice of the whole J-K, this is the voice of the people," Abdullah told reporters in Baramulla district.





Referring to the recent terror attacks in Jammu region, the NC president said the BJP had claimed Article 370 was the root cause of terrorism in J&K, but attacks were taking place even after its abrogation.





"They were saying terrorism is there because of Article 370...I want to ask them, where is this terrorism coming from then? Let them answer," he added. -- PTI

