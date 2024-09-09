RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Tharoor moves SC in defamation case over remarks against Modi
September 09, 2024  21:17
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor/File image
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor/File image
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on his plea against a Delhi high court verdict refusing to quash the defamation proceedings against him on a complaint over his alleged "scorpion on Shivling" remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

A top court bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who held the court till 6 pm as against the usual 4 pm, was requested by a lawyer that the plea be heard on Tuesday or else, the Congress leader will have to appear in a Delhi court in connection with the private defamation complaint the same day. 

"Just circulate the email. I will look into it just now," the CJI said. 

The Delhi high court refused to quash the defamation proceedings against Tharoor on August 29. 

It had said prima facie, imputations like "scorpion on Shivling" against the prime minister are "despicable and deplorable". 

The high court had said prima facie, the remarks defamed the prime minister, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as well as its office-bearers and members. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Infosys insider trading case: Curbs on 16 entities lifted
Infosys insider trading case: Curbs on 16 entities lifted

Sebi on Monday lifted restrictions imposed on 16 entities, including some former employees of Infosys, in a case pertaining to alleged insider trading activities in IT major shares. The regulator also directed that the prohibition...

Ganpati Visarjan: The Patkars Bid Goodbye To Bappa
Ganpati Visarjan: The Patkars Bid Goodbye To Bappa

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani joins the Patkar family as they say goodbye to Lord Ganesha.

Cochin Shipyard launches Navy's 2 anti-submarine vessels
Cochin Shipyard launches Navy's 2 anti-submarine vessels

The two ships are part of the series of eight anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts which are under construction in CSL.

Afghans furious: Test marred due to woeful facilities
Afghans furious: Test marred due to woeful facilities

There was poor communication and complete mismanagement between the stadium authority and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). Rain had affected the buildup to the Test, the first between the two nations, with New Zealand not being able...

Plot to derail train foiled in UP; LPG cylinder, petrol found on tracks
Plot to derail train foiled in UP; LPG cylinder, petrol found on tracks

The train hit the cylinder before coming to a screeching halt on Sunday morning. Due to being hit by the train, the cylinder was thrown away from the tracks, they said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances