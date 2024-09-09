RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's firm invests in nutraceutical startup Fitday
September 09, 2024  18:20
Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu's firm GMB Entertainment has invested an undisclosed sum in Fitday, a nutraceutical startup. 

A press release from the city-based firm said the strategic investment marks a significant milestone in Fitday's mission to revolutionise the nutrition and healthy snacking industry. 

With a presence in over 10,000 stores, Fitday has established a strong foundation in the retail market. 

Babu's investment will help amplify the startup's retail footprint and support its expansion into new markets, it said. 

Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Babu said, "I'm thrilled to support Fitday's pioneering work in the nutrition, snack, and nutraceutical markets. Their commitment to innovation and quality deeply resonates with my values. I believe their new product line will set industry standards. This investment reflects my strong belief in their vision and their ability to impact health and wellness across India." 

Babu's involvement brings increased credibility and visibility to Fitday, attracting a wider audience and driving potential growth in a competitive market, it further said. 

Fitday's founder and CEO, Suresh Raju, said, "We're grateful to have earned the trust of superstar Mahesh Babu. While we've received numerous investment proposals, we've been strategic in choosing the right opportunities, always prioritising partnerships that align with our vision." -- PTI
