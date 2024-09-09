SP MLA's maid found hanging in his house





The body of Nazia (18), who used to live in a room on the upper portion of the MLA's house in Malikana locality in the city area, was found hanging from a fan there, he said. Beg is SP MLA from Bhadohi Sadar seat. Chauhan said when Nazia did not wake up for a long time this morning, the MLA's family looked inside and found the door locked from inside and Nazia's body hanging from the ceiling fan from her dupatta. He said on receiving the information, the police reached the spot, broke the door, took out the body and sent it for post-mortem.





The forensic team is also working to investigate every aspect of the case. The post-mortem of the body will be done by a panel of two doctors and its videography will also be done, he said. Beg said Nazia had been working in his house for the last eight years.





She was given a place to live in the store room on the top floor of the house. This morning, when the other maid went to wake Nazia up, there was no response from inside. After this, she told everyone and ultimately the police was informed, he said. PTI

Dead body of Samajwadi Party MLA Jahid Beg's maid was found hanging in her room in his house in Bhadohi, UP police said. Nazia was working for the past many years in Beg's house and her family used to reside in Kanshiram Housing in Mamdev area, Circle Officer Ajay Kumar Chauhan said.