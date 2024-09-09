RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shah meets Shinde, Ajit Pawar in Mumbai in backdrop of polls
September 09, 2024  19:00
Ahead of assembly polls in Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a brief meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Ajit Pawar at the airport in Mumbai where he also visited a couple of Ganesh pandals. 

There was no official word on what transpired at the meeting, but according to sources, Shah assured the two Bharatiya Janata Party allies that there would be a "respectful" distribution of assembly seats among the Mahayuti partners for the state elections which are likely to be held in November. 

Shinde heads the Shiv Sena, while Ajit Pawar is president of the Nationalist Congress Party and both are allies of the BJP in the ruling Mahayuti coalition. 

Shah, a former BJP president and a key poll strategist of the party, was on a two-day visit to Mumbai, where he attended a function on Sunday evening to release the documentary produced by a media organisation. 

He then met core committee members of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the state government's Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai. 

Before leaving Mumbai, Shah met Shinde, deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, NCP working president Praful Patel, its state president Sunil Tatkare, and other key leaders on Monday. 

Earlier in the day, Shah visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal in Mumbai. -- PTI
