RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sensex bounces back from early lows
September 09, 2024  16:05
image
Benchmark Sensex bounced back from early lows and closed higher by nearly 376 points on Monday, snapping its four-day losing run following a rally in blue-chips ICICI Bank, HUL and HDFC Bank. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 375.61 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 81,559.54. The index opened lower and hit a low of 80,895.05 points in early trade. Later, it recovered from lows and jumped 469.43 points or 0.57 per cent to hit the day's high of 81,653.36. The NSE Nifty went up by 84.25 points or 0.34 per cent to finish at 24,936.40 after three days of fall.

 Among the 30 Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers. Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, NTPC, Tata Motors, Power Grid and Titan were among the biggest laggards.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pakistan's coaches vow to keep Babar, Masood in charge
Pakistan's coaches vow to keep Babar, Masood in charge

A PCB source however told PTI that recent media speculations about Shan Masood and Babar Azam's sacking is nothing more than kite flying.

Pant will be an all-time great in Tests: Ganguly
Pant will be an all-time great in Tests: Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly believes Rishabh Pant is on course to become an all-time great in Test cricket.

How Cute Is This Bal Ganpati!
How Cute Is This Bal Ganpati!

You can e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location, details about your Lord Ganesha and what this festival means to you. We will publish the best entries right here on Rediff.com.

H'yana polls: AAP releases 1st list as Cong tie-up still in a limbo
H'yana polls: AAP releases 1st list as Cong tie-up still in a limbo

The talks between two sides have been stuck over the number of seats to be contested by AAP, with the party demanding 10 seats and the Congress offering 5, party sources said.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India maul Japan
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India maul Japan

India dominated from the start as they thrashed Japan 5-1 to continue their fine start at the Hero Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances