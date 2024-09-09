RG Kar: SC asks CBI to file fresh report by Sept 17





A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud perused the report filed in a sealed cover by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI.





"A status report has been filed by CBI, it appears that investigation is in progress, we direct the CBI to file fresh status report...We don't want to guide the CBI on its investigation," the bench said.





Mehta told the bench also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that the probe agency has decided to send forensic samples to AIIMS for further investigation. The apex court also directed a senior officer of the West Bengal government's Home department and a senior CISF officer to ensure all three companies of the CISF, which are deputed for security at the RG Kar Hospital, are given accommodation.





It also directed that all requisition, security gadgets needed by the CISF should be handed over to it today. At the outset, the West Bengal government told the top court that 23 people have died as doctors are on strike protesting the rape and murder of the postgraduate medic.

