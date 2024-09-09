RG Kar: SC asks asks docs to end strike tomorrow





Thousands of doctors across West Bengal and other parts of the country are holding protests over the rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor on duty on August 9.





Sanjay Roy -- a civic volunteer -- has been arrested in the case.





The top court also directed the immediate removal of photographs of the victim from all social media platforms and posted further hearings on the case on September 17.

Update: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case: The Supreme Court urges doctors to return to work by 5 pm tomorrow and no adverse action will be taken against them, however the top court cautions if continuous abstention from work continues then disciplinary action can be taken against them. The SC also directs the immediate removal of photographs of RG Kar Hospital rape-murder victim from all social media platforms.