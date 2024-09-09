Rahul needs many births to know about RSS: BJP





"If there is any technology to go to his grandmother and ask her about the role of RSS, then go and ask or look in the pages of history. To know about RSS, Rahul Gandhi will have to take many births. A traitor cannot know RSS. Those who go abroad and criticise the country cannot know RSS. It seems that Rahul Gandhi goes abroad only to defame India. Rahul Gandhi will not be able to understand RSS in this birth. RSS is born from the values and culture of India," Giriraj Singh said.





Giriraj Singh said that for the third time, the people of the country had rejected Congress under the leadership of 'Yuvraj' Rahul Gandhi.





"The people of the country rejected Congress for the third time under the leadership of 'Yuvraj' Rahul Gandhi. India, which used to import defence, in the form of 'Make in India' is now exporting it. India, which used to import Rs 19 lakh crores in the country, has reached Rs 80 lakh crores today. Instead of praising India, he is going abroad and abusing India and praising China, praising the enemy country. It seems like he is thriving on China's money, and they are going abroad and branding China. If PM Modi did not protect the Constitution, cases of treason should be registered against such people who go outside India and criticise India," Singh said.





On Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's statement on unemployment, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said that if the leader of the opposition makes "irresponsible statements" like this, then the public will surely give them an answer.





"Rahul Gandhi does not know reality. By referring to China, he has once again told the nation how much he loves China...After PM Modi came to power, employment opportunities are being created in India. If there is a problem of unemployment in the nation, it is because of the Congress rule when it was unable to provide employment opportunities...In the past 10 years, new employment opportunities have been created by PM Modi by implementing various schemes...If the leader of the opposition gives irresponsible statements like this then the public will surely give them an answer," Khandelwal said.

