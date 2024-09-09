Maha BJP chief's son's Audi in smashup, 2 hurt





According to the Sitabuldi police station official, the Audi car first collided with complainant Jitendra Sonkamble's car at 1 am and then with a moped, leaving two youth riding it injured.





"The Audi car struck some more vehicles moving towards Mankapur area. At T-Point there, the vehicle hit a Polo car. Its occupants chased the Audi and stopped it near Mankapur bridge. Three occupants, including Sanket Bawankule, fled," he said.





"The car's driver, Arjun Hawre, and one more occupant, Ronit Chittamwar, were stopped by the occupants of the Polo car. They were taken to Tehsil police station, from where they were handed over for further probe to Sitabuldi police," he said.





The official said the occupants of the Audi were returning from a beer bar in Dharampeth when the incident took place, though he did not give information on whether anyone of them was drunk. -- PTI

A luxury car owned by Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket hit several vehicles in the early hours of Monday in Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur, following which two occupants, including the driver, were arrested, a police official said.