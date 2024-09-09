Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna opt for Sabyasachi jewellery





The designer's brand page on Instagram shared the pictures of the two fashion icons on Sunday night. While Lopez attended the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 Golden Globes Party in the jewellery by Sabyasachi, Rihanna was photographed wearing the accessories as she was out and about. "Jennifer Lopez wears earrings, cuff and ring from Sabyasachi High Jewellery for the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 Golden Globes Party @jo @robzangardi @marielhaenn @gettyimages @emmaeliza @bucknerphoto @jlocharts @justjared #JenniferLopez #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewellery #25YearsOfSabyasachi #TIFF #GoldenGlobesParty," "Rihanna wears a multi-layered Constantinople Necklace from Sabyasachi High Jewellery. @badgalriri @illjahjah @amirdayi @gettyimages @rbrtgrphy @backgrid_usa @breezy_@fentyxawge @rihannaofficiall @fentybeauty rihannanavy_queen_ #Rihanna #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewellery #25YearsOfSabyasachi," the post read, It's not the first time Rihanna opted for Sabyasachi accessories. She previously wore a necklace from the designer for a fashion event for her brand Fenty Hair in Los Angeles.

Hollywood stars like Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna were spotted wearing designs by popular couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee at separate events recently.