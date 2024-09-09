RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna opt for Sabyasachi jewellery
September 09, 2024  20:35
Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez/File image
Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez/File image
Hollywood stars like Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna were spotted wearing designs by popular couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee at separate events recently. 

The designer's brand page on Instagram shared the pictures of the two fashion icons on Sunday night. While Lopez attended the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 Golden Globes Party in the jewellery by Sabyasachi, Rihanna was photographed wearing the accessories as she was out and about. "Jennifer Lopez wears earrings, cuff and ring from Sabyasachi High Jewellery for the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 Golden Globes Party @jo @robzangardi @marielhaenn @gettyimages @emmaeliza @bucknerphoto @jlocharts @justjared #JenniferLopez #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewellery #25YearsOfSabyasachi #TIFF #GoldenGlobesParty," "Rihanna wears a multi-layered Constantinople Necklace from Sabyasachi High Jewellery. @badgalriri @illjahjah @amirdayi @gettyimages @rbrtgrphy @backgrid_usa @breezy_@fentyxawge @rihannaofficiall @fentybeauty rihannanavy_queen_ #Rihanna #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewellery #25YearsOfSabyasachi," the post read, It's not the first time Rihanna opted for Sabyasachi accessories. She previously wore a necklace from the designer for a fashion event for her brand Fenty Hair in Los Angeles.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Infosys insider trading case: Curbs on 16 entities lifted
Infosys insider trading case: Curbs on 16 entities lifted

Sebi on Monday lifted restrictions imposed on 16 entities, including some former employees of Infosys, in a case pertaining to alleged insider trading activities in IT major shares. The regulator also directed that the prohibition...

Ganpati Visarjan: The Patkars Bid Goodbye To Bappa
Ganpati Visarjan: The Patkars Bid Goodbye To Bappa

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani joins the Patkar family as they say goodbye to Lord Ganesha.

Cochin Shipyard launches Navy's 2 anti-submarine vessels
Cochin Shipyard launches Navy's 2 anti-submarine vessels

The two ships are part of the series of eight anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts which are under construction in CSL.

Afghans furious: Test marred due to woeful facilities
Afghans furious: Test marred due to woeful facilities

There was poor communication and complete mismanagement between the stadium authority and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). Rain had affected the buildup to the Test, the first between the two nations, with New Zealand not being able...

Plot to derail train foiled in UP; LPG cylinder, petrol found on tracks
Plot to derail train foiled in UP; LPG cylinder, petrol found on tracks

The train hit the cylinder before coming to a screeching halt on Sunday morning. Due to being hit by the train, the cylinder was thrown away from the tracks, they said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances