RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Infiltration bid foiled at LoC, 2 terrorists killed
September 09, 2024  08:35
image
Two heavily armed terrorists were killed in a gunfight as alert Army troops thwarted an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The gunfight broke out late Sunday night in the Laam sector of Nowshera after the troops picked up the movement of a group of terrorists trying to infiltrate from across the border, they said.

In a post on X, the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said that based on inputs from intelligence agencies and police regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration operation was launched on the intervening night of September 8 and 9 in the general area of Laam.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war-like stores including two AK-47s and one pistol (have) thus far (been) recovered. Search operation is in progress," it said.

The officials said the Army troops illuminated the area and kept it under strict surveillance throughout the night following the encounter and the search operation was launched at first light.

The search operation was still on when the last reports were received, they said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Life Has Always Surprised Me'
'Life Has Always Surprised Me'

'If you're a person who's not comfortable going out to parties for networking, don't do it.' 'It's not like you're getting a film at a party.'

Gas cylinder put on tracks to derail Kalindi Express: Police
Gas cylinder put on tracks to derail Kalindi Express: Police

The train hit the cylinder before coming to a screeching halt on Sunday morning. Due to being hit by the train, the cylinder was thrown away from the tracks, they said.

All About Aryna Sabalenka's Tiger Tattoos
All About Aryna Sabalenka's Tiger Tattoos

Born in the year of the tiger according to the Chinese zodiac, Sabalenka's affinity for the animal transcends mere birth year.

UP Bypolls: Litmus Test For Yogi
UP Bypolls: Litmus Test For Yogi

For Adityanath, it's not just a chance to reaffirm his dominance in Uttar Pradesh, it's an opportunity to solidify his narrative as a vote-winner.

''Baloch Are Humiliated As Indian Agents'
''Baloch Are Humiliated As Indian Agents'

'It has been 14 years since I began living in exile and it's shocking that the situation in Balochistan has only worsened rather than improved.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances