IIT student found dead in hostel room in Guwahati, 4th death this year
September 09, 2024  18:04
image
A third-year computer science student of the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati was found dead in his hostel room on Monday, the police said. 

The body of the male student, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was found in his room in the Brahmaputra Hostel, they said. Investigation is underway, a police officer said, adding, the body has been sent for postmortem examination. 

This is the fourth death of a student in IITG this year. 

On August 9, a female student was allegedly found hanging in her room. 

"IITG is deeply saddened to report the loss of a student from our community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the student's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time," a spokesperson stated. 

The well-being of students is the top priority of IITG and it is committed to providing support and resources to help students navigate the challenges they may face, he said. 

"We encourage our student community to reach out to our support networks. IITG reaffirms its commitment to fostering a supportive and safe environment for all students," the spokesperson said. 

"IITG remains dedicated to prioritising the mental health and well-being of our student community during these challenging times,' he added. -- PTI 
