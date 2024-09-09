Habit of insulting India: BJP on Rahul's US comment





BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that Rahul Gandhi has become "evil" now because all his statements reflect falsehood against India.





"Rahul Gandhi is so eager to bat for China and he has a habit of insulting India. The world is aware of a 17 per cent youth unemployment rate in China as of August 2024. So, the question is -- is it because of his MoU with the Communist Party of China that he always bats for China and does not bat for India? Rahul does not stop here, he attacks the Indian legal system just because he is out on bail. He predicts social tension in India just because it is his strategy of divide and rule," Bhandari told ANI.





"Sam Pitroda says that he is no longer the 'Pappu'. He has become very evil now because all his statements reflect falsehood against India, all his statements reflect a man who wants to divide society and a man who wants to bat for the Chinese. He insults the Hindu dev and devta by saying that it does not mean God. This is why the INDI Alliance is always against Sanatana. The essence of Rahul's speech is, it is against Bharat, against the women of India and it is everything that China or any other power wants to further their agenda in India. This is why the people of India rejected Rahul Gandhi and Congress in 2014, 2019 and 2024. They will continue to reject it in 2029 and choose PM Narendra Modi," he added.





Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that for the third time, the people of the country rejected Congress under the leadership of 'Yuvraj' Rahul Gandhi.





"The people of the country rejected Congress for the third time under the leadership of 'Yuvraj' Rahul Gandhi. India, which used to import defence, in the form of 'Make in India' is now exporting it. India, which used to import Rs 19 lakh crores in the country, has reached Rs 80 lakh crores today.





"Instead of praising India, he is going abroad and abusing India and praising China, praising the enemy country. It seems like he is thriving on China's money, and they are going abroad and branding China. If PM Modi did not protect the Constitution, cases of treason should be registered against such people who go outside India and criticise India," Singh told ANI.

