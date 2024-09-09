RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Goa: Russian tourist drowns in sea; woman partner rescued
September 09, 2024  09:37
A tranquil beach in Goa
A tranquil beach in Goa
A 33-year-old Russian national on a visit to Goa drowned in the Arabian Sea while his woman partner was rescued by locals, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday at Morjim beach in North Goa district. Russian national Dimitri Lvov (33) was holidaying in North Goa along with his partner Irina Rudemko (28). 

They ventured into the waters at the Morjim beach at around 5 am, a senior police official said. Both of them got pulled into the waters due to strong undercurrents, he said. Some locals saved the woman, but Lvov drowned, the official said. The body was later recovered by lifeguards, the police added. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Life Has Always Surprised Me'
'Life Has Always Surprised Me'

'If you're a person who's not comfortable going out to parties for networking, don't do it.' 'It's not like you're getting a film at a party.'

Gas cylinder put on tracks to derail Kalindi Express: Police
Gas cylinder put on tracks to derail Kalindi Express: Police

The train hit the cylinder before coming to a screeching halt on Sunday morning. Due to being hit by the train, the cylinder was thrown away from the tracks, they said.

All About Aryna Sabalenka's Tiger Tattoos
All About Aryna Sabalenka's Tiger Tattoos

Born in the year of the tiger according to the Chinese zodiac, Sabalenka's affinity for the animal transcends mere birth year.

UP Bypolls: Litmus Test For Yogi
UP Bypolls: Litmus Test For Yogi

For Adityanath, it's not just a chance to reaffirm his dominance in Uttar Pradesh, it's an opportunity to solidify his narrative as a vote-winner.

''Baloch Are Humiliated As Indian Agents'
''Baloch Are Humiliated As Indian Agents'

'It has been 14 years since I began living in exile and it's shocking that the situation in Balochistan has only worsened rather than improved.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances