Ganpati festival: Decoration on Kolkata doctor theme garners attention
September 09, 2024  23:47
Nurses pay tribute to RG Kar Hospital victim, in Kolkata/ANI Photo
Nurses pay tribute to RG Kar Hospital victim, in Kolkata/ANI Photo
Decoration accompanying a Ganpati idol installed as part of the 10-day festival in a household in Kalina in Mumbai is garnering attention as it is themed on the issue of violence against a women, which has come to the fore due to the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. 

 The incident has triggered national outrage, with doctors going on strike recently in several states and citizens' groups holding protests daily seeking justice for the victim. "The Kolkata horror and some other incidents across the country has raised concern about safety of women. So I chose this theme for the decoration for Ganpati festival this time," said Shubham Vanmala (28). "It took me 15 days to complete the decoration. It has posters on the theme of crimes against women, cardboard models of the Supreme Court, the RG Kar facility, the West Bengal Assembly and a statue of the Lady of Justice," said Vanmala, a security in-charge in a private airline who has been creating decorations based on current affairs since 2018,
