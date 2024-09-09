ED seeks 14-day judicial custody for AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday sought from a Delhi court 14-day judicial custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case. The central probe agency told Special Judge Rakesh Syal that no further custodial interrogation of the accused was required and he should be sent to judicial custody. The ED told the court that if released, Khan may influence witnesses and hamper investigation. Arguments are currently underway. PTI