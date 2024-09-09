RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED seeks 14-day judicial custody for AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
September 09, 2024  15:53
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday sought from a Delhi court 14-day judicial custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case. The central probe agency told Special Judge Rakesh Syal that no further custodial interrogation of the accused was required and he should be sent to judicial custody. The ED told the court that if released, Khan may influence witnesses and hamper investigation. Arguments are currently underway. PTI
TOP STORIES

Pakistan's coaches vow to keep Babar, Masood in charge
Pakistan's coaches vow to keep Babar, Masood in charge

A PCB source however told PTI that recent media speculations about Shan Masood and Babar Azam's sacking is nothing more than kite flying.

Pant will be an all-time great in Tests: Ganguly
Pant will be an all-time great in Tests: Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly believes Rishabh Pant is on course to become an all-time great in Test cricket.

How Cute Is This Bal Ganpati!
How Cute Is This Bal Ganpati!

You can e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location, details about your Lord Ganesha and what this festival means to you. We will publish the best entries right here on Rediff.com.

H'yana polls: AAP releases 1st list as Cong tie-up still in a limbo
H'yana polls: AAP releases 1st list as Cong tie-up still in a limbo

The talks between two sides have been stuck over the number of seats to be contested by AAP, with the party demanding 10 seats and the Congress offering 5, party sources said.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India maul Japan
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India maul Japan

India dominated from the start as they thrashed Japan 5-1 to continue their fine start at the Hero Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.

